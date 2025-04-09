107.7 The Bronc raised over $27,000 at first radiothon

By Caitlyn Sutton

The initial goal for 107.7 The Bronc’s first radiothon was $10,000; they celebrated surpassing their goal before it even began. With 74 hours of continuous live programming and over 70 different shows, The Bronc invited various alumni back to campus to take part in this cause.

Since the radiothon donation link opened, The Bronc has raised over $27,000 as of April 4. Michael Brooks ’63, is going to match every donation made toward the radiothon. Brooks founded the radio station in the basement of Hill Hall in 1962, paving the way for Broncs of today.

John Mozes, the general manager of The Bronc, said the radiothon will take place approximately every three to five years in hopes to maintain the station and make The Bronc a positive place to share students’ work.

“We’re going to use [radiothon donations] for computer and equipment upgrades and to enhance the student learning experience,” Mozes said.

Where The Bronc resides currently, the second floor of the Fine Arts building, is not where it has always been. From the basement of Hill Hall to the ground floor of the Bart Luedeke Center, The Bronc’s home has moved around campus over the years.

The station’s relocations brought together its past and current members, as the radiothon, while also fundraising for current and future Broncs, was an opportunity for alumni and current students alike to share stories reminiscing about everyone’s respective times at the radio station.

The Student General Manager for The Bronc, Rosalyn Tiangco, a junior arts and entertainment industries management major, had a show for the radiothon’s 1 to 2 a.m. shift. She was part of the planning process, attending meetings leading up to the event and working out logistics.

The radiothon was an event that helped the students involved at the station grow as people and professionals under pressure.

“I really did learn a lot about myself as a leader, a manager, a person and the things that I’m capable of,” said Tiangco.

Alli Burton, a junior radio and podcasting major, is one of the four co-production directors for The Bronc and expressed the importance of current members interacting with alumni.

“We can bond with alumni like past Broncs … and it all merges together,” said Burton.

The Bronc’s first radiothon went smoothly and the vision was executed as planned, lacking flaws.

“It’s just a good place for everybody to come back … [and] reunite, relive and raise,” Mozes said.

Sports Editors Benjamin Shinault and Kadie DiGiuseppe, News Editor Jay Roberson, and Copy Editor Journey New work at 107.7 The Bronc. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.