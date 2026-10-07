2025 annual security report released by Public Safety

By Cal Sutton



Rider’s Department of Public Safety released its 2025 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report on Oct. 1.

The report, released on a yearly schedule, compiles the data of all criminal and non-criminal offenses that occurred on campus during the year. Reports are required to be published by Oct. 1 of each year.

Criminal cases

In 2025, there were zero cases of criminal homicide. Criminal homicide is defined in the report as “Murder & Non-Negligent Manslaughter” and “Manslaughter by Negligence.”

There have been zero cases of criminal homicide on Rider’s Lawrenceville campus in the past three years, according to the report.

There were also zero cases of rape and statutory rape on the Lawrenceville campus in 2025. Rape numbers have decreased on campus over the past three years; there were six rape cases in 2023, two in 2024 and zero in 2025.

In 2025, there were three cases of fondling, as opposed to one case in 2023 and one case in 2024.

Dating violence increased from zero cases in 2023 and 2024 to two cases in 2025, but domestic violence decreased from seven cases each year in 2023 and 2024 to two cases in 2025.

There were zero cases of stalking, robbery, motor vehicle theft and arson in 2025. There was one case of aggravated assault in 2025, while there were zero in 2024 and three cases of aggravated assault in 2023.

Staff members from Rider’s Title IX office were not available for comment by the time of publication.

Burglary cases rose in 2025, with seven cases on the Lawrenceville campus from two in 2024 and four in 2023.

According to Public Safety Director Matthew Babcock, the rise in burglaries on campus were from an offense by one group of students.

“That [increase in burglaries] really stems from one instance with multiple students doing repeat offenses into the dining hall,” Babcock said.

In 2025, Rider released ownership of the university’s campus in Princeton. While Rider no longer owns the property, it was owned for long enough to be added to the 2025 report.

“We owned it for a long enough period of time last year; we felt it prudent to include it in statistics for one more year, and it will not appear next year,” according to Babcock.

There were zero cases of any criminal offenses on the Princeton campus in 2024 and 2025.

Liquor, drug and weapons violations

There were zero arrests connected to liquor and drug laws on the Lawrenceville campus in 2025. Disciplinary actions/judicial referrals for liquor violations also dropped to 29 on-campus violations and 29 residential facility violations, from 59 on campus and 52 in residential facilities in 2024.

“I have always mentioned that disciplinary referrals for alcohol violations have fallen over the years,” Babcock said. “To support that, looking back 10 years to 2016 up until now, there was a peak year in 2017 of 112 referrals and it has steadily dropped since then. There have been some increases periodically, but it has been consistently lower ever since, down to the 29 referrals in 2025.”

There was one arrest in 2025 for a weapons law violation. There were 12 disciplinary actions/judicial referrals for weapons law violations.

Liquor, drug and weapons law violations were zeroes across the board for the Princeton campus in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Fire reports

Every residential building on campus, according to the report, is equipped with on-site fire alarm monitoring, full sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguisher devices and set evacuation policies in place.

Each residential building had four fire drills in 2025. There were zero fires on the Lawrenceville campus in 2025, a decrease from the one fire in Ziegler Hall in 2024 which sustained less than $1 in damages.

There were zero instances of fire in residential buildings on the Princeton campus. Students have not been housed on Princeton’s campus since 2021.

The 2025 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report also has information pertaining to on-campus policies including, but not limited to: Timely Warnings, reporting crimes, Title IX procedures and information on how the university responds to crimes.