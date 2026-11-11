A tale of heartbreaks, Rider falls short in consecutive five-setters

By Lindsay Scarola and Jon Coiro

Rider volleyball took their final homestand matches to the brink, both ending in 3-2 losses with a reverse sweep to Fairfield University and an unsuccessful comeback attempt against Sacred Heart University.

Glory snatched from grip

The Broncs and Stags fought for the first seven points in the opening set on Nov. 6, then junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker got the kill to tie it up.

Eventually, Rider held a late two-point lead over Fairfield, however, back-to-back errors tied it back up, until a kill by senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson gave Rider a 19-18 lead.

The Broncs’ 4-0 run put them over the edge, with Bonacci finishing the set with a kill for a 25-22 win.

Momentum carried over with Rider leading 4-1 to start, but Fairfield scored three straight for a 4-3 game.

The two sides exchanged runs, but momentum stayed with the Stags, scoring four straight points.

That was until the Broncs had back-to-back points at the end to win set two, 25-19.

With a 2-0 set lead, the Broncs had a 8-6 lead to begin the third set, but a hefty 12-4 run by Fairfield gave the Stags the gap they needed to win set three.

Fairfield held a 12-7 lead in the fourth set, where they held control throughout to force a fifth set after trailing by two sets earlier in the match.

In the final set, Rider was trailing 7-5 to start, but Baker brought the Broncs within one with a kill, sparking a 5-2 run that included kills by senior setter Makenna Mason and Robinson, for an 11-9 lead.

Fairfield, however, ended the set with six-straight points, ending with the 15-11 victory in the fifth set and the match win.

Climbing the ladder

Rider’s Senior Day match on Nov. 7 kicked off with the Pioneers on an early 7-1 run with four service aces.

Rider pulled to within five, but Sacred Heart had four unanswered points, sealing a 25-14 loss in set one.

“[Sacred Heart] did a good job with changing their [depth] play, and we just were not ready for that,” said Head Coach Jeff Rotondo.

The second set saw Sacred Heart take an early lead before the Broncs clawed back to within one.

Sacred Heart, however, shut the door, leaving the Broncs trailing by two sets this time.

Rider used a 5-1 jolt en route to an 18-14 lead in set three, highlighted by kills from Rohde and Robinson.

A 7-2 span for the Broncs, featuring multiple kills by Baker, earned a 25-17 win of set three.

Robinson maintained her wonderful play on four straight kills, with three of them tying the set back up.

“Obviously the first two sets were not how we wanted them,” Robinson said. “We knew we had to keep fighting for our seniors.”

Sacred Heart led 23-21, until a Robinson kill rallied the troops, leading a 4-0 run for a 25-23 set win.

Rider clicked on all cylinders to start set five with a 5-0 run, but Sacred Heart stormed back to tie the set.

Rider fought until the end, but a service ace would secure a 15-13 set loss, halting the Broncs’ comeback.

“I was proud of the way we fought to get back and force a fifth set,” Rotondo said. “But we have to find ways to execute better in the beginning of the match.”

The weekend drops wrapped up Rider’s regular season play inside Canastra Hammer Arena, leading to heavy emotions all around.

“This program means more than the world to me,” Robinson said. “I cannot thank these girls enough for picking me up when I’m down and just loving me more than anything every single day.”

The Broncs will head on the road with Metro Conference tournament aspirations, taking on Manhattan University on Nov. 13 and Iona University on Nov. 14. The match against the Gaels can be streamed on ESPN+.