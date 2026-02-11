Jay Webber: ‘Conservative before it was cool’

By Brannagh Rattigan

Assemblyman Jay Webber of New Jersey’s 26th Legislative District spent the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at Rider, celebrating how he has carried out the ideals in the document, and will continue to do so for his New Jersey constituents.

The Republican assemblyman spoke to both students and community members on Feb. 5 in Lynch Adler Hall, about topics concerning New Jersey government, with the event coordinated by Director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics Micah Rasmussen.

This is not the first event Rasmussen has been a part of, previously organizing the largest debate in state history last fall — the gubernatorial debate between Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli. Rasmussen, as a Rider alum, hosts these events to continue what his professors started.

“Nothing gives me greater reward than to take that experience that started here for me, it’s really a kick to do for [students] what my professors did for me,” Rasmussen said.

As the director of the Rebovich Institute, Rasmussen has connections in New Jersey politics that he utilizes for the benefit of his students.

“What I really love is being able to use my connections for students, to connect them with the field that they want to work in, and that’s going to affect our lives, whether we participate or not,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen shared that the benefit of bringing in Webber, the “conservative before it was cool,” was to highlight the different viewpoints in New Jersey government and to hear from all parts of the ideological spectrum.

When Webber took the stand, he expressed he wanted to, “share with the attendees some of my views on the importance of our shared heritage, namely the Declaration of Independence on its 250th birthday, and how that’s relevant to 2026 in New Jersey.”

Doing just that, he spent most of his time discussing the importance of the Declaration of Independence as a document, and how it has shaped his philosophy as a legislator — that constituents always come first.

Webber explained his three guiding principles, all centered around ensuring New Jersey citizens keep their freedoms: only pass laws if absolutely necessary and pass laws that treat people equally and keep laws simple.

His principles can all be applied to his stance on unity, “There’s so much more that unites us than divides us.”

Webber continued with three pieces of legislation he is currently working on, all focused on the protection of kids and youth, which he can relate to as a father.

“I think being a dad is an essential part of my being a legislator, and I hope that I’m a better legislator because I’m a dad,” Webber said.

The first piece of legislation aims to require criminal background checks for all adults working with kids, especially in sports.

Webber also has a goal to require adult content websites to verify the age of users to prevent ruining children’s psychological health, which received applause from an audience member.

He is also rewriting legislation to avoid loopholes that allow teachers under investigation to silently resign.

“So much of what I do, I think a lot of what my colleagues do, is put an effort to make the state the kind of place they want their kids and grandkids to be able to live,” Webber said.

Webber hoped he reached all the students in the audience, continuing, “When I get an opportunity to get into a room and listen to [students], hopefully that sets a good example and really draws students into those kinds of debates and gets them thinking about how to dialogue with one another.”

Junior political science major Sahmya Smith attended the event to get a different perspective from Republican Webber.

“I didn’t expect him to come up with certain points that he did, and it definitely feels more focused on New Jersey as a whole, rather than pointing out the falls in the current government,” she said. “I always think everybody needs to get involved, or at least hear about politics at least once in your life.”

Senator Brian Stack, who has been the mayor of Union City since 2000, has agreed to come speak later this semester, though a date has not yet been set.

Webber concluded the night with a few final thoughts for Rider students: “Your lives are ahead of you, don’t look back and think ‘I should have worked harder, I should have taken that chance.’ Take the opportunities presented to you, work your very very hardest when you get those opportunities and when you look back you can say, ‘I did that without any regrets.’”