Spreading the love — without the junk

By Jenna Munswami

February is a month filled with chocolates, stuffed animals and, as of late, cheap products. Stores have lined their shelves with what people on the internet call “landfill core” items. This is not necessarily new, but it is something that has been garnering a lot of attention due to the rising concern for the environment. It is time we stop settling for tacky-themed gifts on Valentine’s Day, and move toward gifts that actually show we care.

As college students, though, many of us do not have the funds to go all out for one holiday. Still, we should not resort to cheaply-made products that might not last. Small businesses and local stores might be a better alternative to large retail chains. Online small businesses and sites, such as Etsy, can also carry that perfect gift.

From my time on social media and looking into sustainable living, I have found that some people also like to thrift for presents. This does not just include clothing, but items such as decor and drinkware too. Regardless of if thrifting is your thing, it is still a great way to practice slow consumption. Thrift stores can also carry vintage items that, nowadays, can be one of a kind.

However, if you are someone who wants to completely move away from material items, gifting experiences is what to look for. It is a bit of a risky idea, but if done right, people will love it. This is perfect for experienced partners, as you will know each other best. After all, creating memories together is priceless.

Avoid falling prey to consumerism this Valentine’s Day and opt for more personalized gifts.

Photo by Libby D’Orvilliers/The Rider News

Overall, opting to not shop at typical retail stores can make a big difference in gift giving. It is easy to get stereotypical Valentine’s Day gifts because that is what is marketed to us. Not everyone is interested in red and pink heart-shaped items. Taking the time to find something for that special someone is like a display of love in and of itself. It is a small show of dedication and that they are worth it. Combined with gifting, something that is personal to them will only strengthen your bond.

Valentine’s Day is considered to be the fifth biggest spending holiday in the U.S., according to research by Capital One. Last year, they found that consumer spending totaled over $27 billion. While we might not be able to prevent over consumption entirely, practicing good habits can still leave a lasting impact. We should not be expected to break the bank to show our love.

This does not mean that you and your loved ones should never spend money on material items for each other. Sometimes you see something so perfect that you absolutely have to gift it to another person. However, there are still choices we can make to be better shoppers and limit our contribution to consumerism. It is a win on both sides: save money and give loved ones better gifts.

This Valentine’s Day, let us show our appreciation through personalized gifts and not what retailers try to sell us.

Jenna Munswami is a junior communication studies major