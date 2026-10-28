Back-and-forth battle falls short at home in Metro showdown

By Joshua Yuhas

Stuck in a back-and-forth battle at Ben Cohen Field over the weekend, Rider men’s soccer fell, 3-2, to Marist University.

Pendulum swing

Off the opening whistle on Oct. 24, the Broncs charged down the field, with freshman forward Chiemeka Azurunwa taking a shot in the opening minute that was saved.

A few minutes later, graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias made a save of his own before a battle for possession commenced.

Midway through the first half, the offensive chances picked up when Azurunwa had his attempt stopped and sophomore midfielder Drew Heil would miss his opportunity high.

The Red Foxes immediately flipped the field and broke through for the opening score of the match.

Rider drove their way up the field off the resumption of play, forcing a yellow card in the box to be given a penalty kick.

The Broncs sent senior forward Patryk Rojek into the box to take the penalty, where he scored to tie the game at 1-1.

Marist turned right back onto the offensive, as the tied game lasted just under two minutes, with another Red Fox goal for the lead once again.

Helias survived an onslaught of shots at the end of the half, stopping three shots to end the opening stretch with four saves.

Fight until the end

The Broncs jumped into control early in the second half as well, producing the first two shots from Azurunwa and sophomore midfielder Axel Lucas.

Their pressure paid dividends, as Azurunwa found his space and struck the equalizing score in the 55th minute off of an assist by Heil.

Over the next 10 minutes of the match, Marist took two shots and Heil took the Broncs’ pair of shots within that period.

The Red Foxes grabbed control after that stretch, with a shot saved by Helias before they broke through for the 3-2 lead.

Helias made another three saves after the goal with a shot from Azurunwa being saved in the midst of the Red Fox attacks.

In the 81st minute, the Broncs were forced to play down a man when graduate student defender Louis Demarest picked up his second yellow card.

“You would not have known we finished the match a man down with the work rate, chances created and overall desire the players were putting in to find the game tying goal,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said.

The Broncs held strong on defense with Helias stopping a pair of 87th-minute shots and even turning it into some late game offense.

In the final minutes of the match, Azurunwa missed his shot high and it was Lucas having his chance saved in the final seconds.

“We came out of halftime and responded extremely well in trying to find that game-tying goal. Unfortunately, we ran out of time,” Duernberger said. “The takeaway is this team is going to give everything they have to be successful in these final matches. There is no doubt in my mind for that.”

The Broncs will travel to Connecticut for a Halloween matchup against Sacred Heart University on Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.