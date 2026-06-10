BREAKING: Alumni Gymnasium to be renamed to Canastra Hammer Arena

By Joshua Yuhas

Alumni Gymnasium, a home for Rider varsity athletic competitions and other campus events, will be formally renamed to Canastra Hammer Arena on June 17 in honor of alumni families. A classroom in Sweigart Hall will also be dedicated to an alum, according to a June 10 email from Rider President John Loyack.

The new gymnasium name honors Wayne and Jill Canastra ’72, whose family has brought support to the university through scholarships, renovations and investments into Rider Athletics, as well as Alan R. Hammer ’68, Jill’s brother, who has also been a key supporter of the university as an alum.

Additionally, a classroom in Sweigart Hall will be dedicated to Hammer.

Wayne Canastra earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Rider, and now privately owns a property management firm. He also earned an award in 2012 for his volunteer service to the university.

Jill Canastra graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. In 1998, she was recognized for her contributions with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Rider’s School of Education. Currently, she serves on the university’s Board of Trustees.

Hammer earned his bachelor’s degree in commerce from Rider before building his career in real estate and law. As alumni, the Canastra and Hammer families have shown a continued investment in the support of education for past and future Broncs.

In the June 10 email, Loyack recognized the impact all three individuals had on Rider, sharing, “Together, their commitment to Rider has strengthened the student experience in lasting ways, and their legacy will now be reflected permanently across our campus.”

The dedication ceremony will be held on June 17 at 3:30 p.m. in front of the gymnasium, which will include remarks, the formal renaming from Alumni Gymnasium to Canastra Hammer Arena and light refreshments.