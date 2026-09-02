John Hangey named the new deputy athletic director, stepping down as head wrestling coach. Photo by Peter G. Borg
John Hangey named the new deputy athletic director, stepping down as head wrestling coach. Photo by Peter G. Borg.

BREAKING: John Hangey announced as new deputy athletic director

16 hours ago
119 1 minute read

By Joshua Yuhas

In an assessment of the Rider Athletics Department, John Hangey has agreed to a temporary leave from his duties as the head wrestling coach to take over as the new deputy athletic director as shared in a Sept. 2 universitywide email sent by Rider President John Loyack.

In the email, Loyack described that “John [Hangey] has taken on significant responsibility for the department’s day-to-day operations. This new position will allow him to focus fully on that work during this period of transition.”

When the offer was proposed to Hangey, stepping away from wrestling was a tough concept to grapple with, as he worked in the sport for years, but it was an opportunity he felt was a smart direction to go in.

“At this point in my life, it feels right to move forward and move in this direction,” Hangey said.

In his new role, Hangey will continue to assist the administration by working alongside Christine Brown & Partners, a consulting firm that supports Rider, to reimagine Rider athletics as the landscape of NCAA athletics continues to evolve.

While Hangey takes on the duties in his new position, the wrestling program’s associate head coach, Nic Bedelyon, will serve in the interim to lead the team as supported by assistant coach Doug Umbehauer and 2026 All-American Wrestler for Rider and, now, assistant coach Tyler Klinsky.

The respect and belief for his coaching staff was definitive from Hangey, as he displayed a major level of trust for the staff to continue the program’s established strength going forward.

“The culture, the integrity, the core foundations of the program are intact, and they’re all believers of them,” Hangey said.

Additionally, Loyack shared that Liz Sapadur has been named the interim senior woman administrator. Sapadur will remain in her current position as the academic coordinator for the athletics department, adding the newest leadership position to her responsibilities.

In efforts to strengthen the future of Rider Athletics, it was decided to make changes to the leadership staff.

This story will be updated with more information.

Tags
16 hours ago
119 1 minute read

Related Articles

Men’s basketball places first, women’s ranked 10th 

October 18, 2023
Students stand in front of the Bart Luedeke Center advocating for safer parking lots.

Students protest for parking safety concerns

November 15, 2023
graphic of Student Salaries Wanted poster

Rider admits to fault in missing student wages 

November 15, 2023
Terrell Austin

Rider students given chance to intern in D.C. for semester

November 15, 2023
Back to top button