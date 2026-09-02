BREAKING: John Hangey announced as new deputy athletic director

By Joshua Yuhas

In an assessment of the Rider Athletics Department, John Hangey has agreed to a temporary leave from his duties as the head wrestling coach to take over as the new deputy athletic director as shared in a Sept. 2 universitywide email sent by Rider President John Loyack.

In the email, Loyack described that “John [Hangey] has taken on significant responsibility for the department’s day-to-day operations. This new position will allow him to focus fully on that work during this period of transition.”

When the offer was proposed to Hangey, stepping away from wrestling was a tough concept to grapple with, as he worked in the sport for years, but it was an opportunity he felt was a smart direction to go in.

“At this point in my life, it feels right to move forward and move in this direction,” Hangey said.

In his new role, Hangey will continue to assist the administration by working alongside Christine Brown & Partners, a consulting firm that supports Rider, to reimagine Rider athletics as the landscape of NCAA athletics continues to evolve.

While Hangey takes on the duties in his new position, the wrestling program’s associate head coach, Nic Bedelyon, will serve in the interim to lead the team as supported by assistant coach Doug Umbehauer and 2026 All-American Wrestler for Rider and, now, assistant coach Tyler Klinsky.

The respect and belief for his coaching staff was definitive from Hangey, as he displayed a major level of trust for the staff to continue the program’s established strength going forward.

“The culture, the integrity, the core foundations of the program are intact, and they’re all believers of them,” Hangey said.

Additionally, Loyack shared that Liz Sapadur has been named the interim senior woman administrator. Sapadur will remain in her current position as the academic coordinator for the athletics department, adding the newest leadership position to her responsibilities.

In efforts to strengthen the future of Rider Athletics, it was decided to make changes to the leadership staff.

This story will be updated with more information.