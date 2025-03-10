BREAKING: Milligan out as head coach

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Rider women’s basketball Head Coach Lynn Milligan will not return for the 2025-26 season after 18 years leading the Broncs, according to Rider Athletics.

The announcement came from Rider Athletic Director Don Harnum shortly before 2 p.m. on March 10 on the Rider Athletics website.

“I sincerely wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors,” Harnum said.

Milligan was not quoted in the statement.

The Broncs finished the 2024-25 season with a 7-22 overall record and a 5-15 conference record, which put them in 11th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings, just missing the postseason.

This is the first time that Rider has been left out of the MAAC tournament in program history with the introduction of two new teams to the conference and a new playoff format this season.

The tournament takes place March 11 through March 15 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

A former manager for the team from 2021 to 2024, Thomas Metz, said he found out the news from an X, formerly Twitter, notification on his phone.

“For the most part, I was like ‘What coach is getting changed,’ and then when I saw that it was Coach Milligan I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was kind of shocked,” Metz said.

“I don’t think Rider will find another coach like Coach Milligan,” said Metz. “She was the first Rider head coach to at least have 25 wins in a season at the women’s level and had two 20-plus-win seasons.”

According to the statement, Milligan finished her Rider career with a 214-332 overall record and is the all-time record holder for career victories, 11 ahead of current men’s basketball Head Coach Kevin Baggett.

Under her leadership, the Broncs won the MAAC championship in 2020 for the first time in program history. However, that season the MAAC and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rider was given the 2020 title for its conference-best regular season record.

“Coach Milligan was a leader on and off the court,” Metz said. “She was a mentor and a leader and all of her players always respected that of her. She always wanted the best out of her players and 100% effort all the time.”

In Milligan’s time at Rider, 13 players combined to earn 20 All-MAAC honors while nine other players earned MAAC All-Rookie Team honors under her. Six special awards were also earned under Milligan, according to Rider Athletics.

Metz also noted Milligan’s tournament runs that she has been able to put together: “In the last eight MAAC tournaments, she has advanced at least one game into that.”

Milligan graduated from Rider in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and in 1994 with a master’s degree in counseling.

The end of the statement reads, “A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”