By Jenna Munswami



Disco lights and iconic tunes set the stage for Broncs After Dark, Rider’s latest drag show held on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center.

Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. for the event, with a line of energetic students flowing in with their friends. Chattering filtered over the music provided by DJ Lady FX as groups found their tables or tried out the latest mocktails. Waiting for the show to start, some students even took to the middle of the floor to flaunt their own moves.

The energy was already high, but as everything officially started there was an instant shift when the host for the night, Stealya-Manz Blue, entered the runway to “I’ll Take Your Man” by iconic duo Salt-N-Pepa. Afterward, the queen performed a short routine to Beyoncé’s “YA YA” in an eye-catching lime green leopard print outfit with black latex detailing.

Other queens that dominated the stage were Crystal Envy, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Nomi Nation and Lady Geisha. Each queen performed two routines each with a variety of glamorous garments.

The second set of the night was performed by Crystal Envy to a medley of Sabrina Carpenter songs. Her act got the audience hyped up with her literally rolling into the chorus of “Taste” and a death drop during “Espresso.” Her moves were not the only center point, with her pastel pink mini dress and matching opera gloves.

Following her was Nomi Nation, entering to “He Loves Me” by Jill Scott in a stunning gold mermaid dress with a keyhole cutout in the front. Audience members were captivated by her as she literally glittered under the lights.

Mandy Mango, another queen, flaunted her voguing to “Just What They Want” by RuPaul into “Too Much” by Dove Cameron in a crystallized white bodysuit. After her set, she took a moment to remind everyone that Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“That means we honor all the sacrifices, contributions and the livelihoods of the trans people before us, during and the future they have here on Earth, because I wouldn’t be able to stand here on stage, you wouldn’t be able to be here authentically queer and clack your fans if it wasn’t for trans people,” she said.

Lady Geisha was up next as the music to Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” rang through the SRC. This queen’s performance was very ‘80s inspired, down to the cheetah print bodysuit, teased hair and sharp sunglasses. She got much love for her death drop into a split combination.

A shift in the vibe came right after with Kenya Pleaser’s set. “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson was her song choice. She came out on stage in a gold, sparkling mermaid dress, complete with a brown boa and an updo. One student even got the honor of holding her boa while she performed.

To end the first half of Broncs After Dark, Crystal Envy took to the stage once more, now in a gold fishnet dress with matching black latex gloves, boots and corset. She strutted out to Ariana Grande’s “Into You” and ended the hour with a cartwheel into a flawless death drop.

Mandy Mango performs to hits by Olivia Rodrigo. Abby Ray/The Rider News

After a 10 minute intermission, the show was back on.

Stealya-Manz Blue returned, now dressed in a tailcoat-style flared mini dress paired with sparkling red stilettos, and announced the next round of sets.

Nomi Nation took to the runway in a school uniform styled outfit, complete with a studded red baguette bag, to the iconic Britney Spears track “Baby One More Time.” The vibe took a turn when the music switched to “Naughty Girl” by Beyoncé.

Afterward, Mandy Mango made her next appearance. Lip syncing to “Stupid Song” by Olivia Rodrigo, this queen came out in a tiered cover up made of glittering yellow, red and orange tulle. A few spins later, and she revealed a yellow lace skater dress with a sheer bodice composed of little green flowers. “Expectations” featuring Chappel Roan was the next track, and she finished the set with a death drop.

Following her was Lady Geisha, voguing to “WTP” by Teyana Taylor featuring Mykki Blanco. She wore a shimmering red and white striped bodysuit with orange heels and a tail chain. Her set, similar to her first, had a lot of student interaction.

Stealya-Manz Blue hit the stage for her second appearance. Proclaiming that she was a theater girl at heart, she showed that off with her performance to “Push Da Button” by Taraji P. Henson.

To close off the performances, Kenya Pleaser returned with a set to Cheryl Lynn’s “Star Love.” Originally clad in a black velour cover up, once the energy of the song picked up, the queen revealed a sparkly blue bodysuit with fringe detailing.

There were some concerns if the drag race would ever return to Rider after there was no news of it at the start of the semester. Chris McQueen, director of campus activities, wrote in an email, “We wanted to be intentional about how we approached the drag show rather than simply putting something together to meet an expected timeline. That meant taking the time to build relationships, coordinate performers and develop an experience that students would remember.”

He revealed that the goal was to make a good foundation for Broncs After Dark while still honoring university traditions.

McQueen added, “But I also think this event represents something bigger for our campus community. We’re creating opportunities for students to build connections and make memories outside of the classroom, particularly during evenings and weekends when they may be looking for ways to engage with campus life.”

Despite the event being held the Friday night before Thanksgiving break, the turn out was quite high. By the end of the show, a long line formed where students got to talk to the queens and get autographs.

“Incredible,” was how senior psychology major, Connor Meletta, described Broncs After Dark. “It definitely had the same electricity that I’m used to it having in years past.”