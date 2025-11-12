Broncs begin losing streak in nonconference play

By Samantha Clark

The Rider Broncs traveled north to Piscataway, New Jersey, on Nov. 5, where they faced Rutgers University for their second road game in a row, falling 53-81 to the Scarlet Knights and 0-2 in matchups beyond the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

A fierce first half

Gaining the advantage with the tip off, Rider brought the energy for the entire first half, with sophomore forward Cole McCabe draining a three for the first field goal at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Scarlet Knights, however, responded almost immediately, matching a 3-pointer on the opposite end of the court.

Junior guard Caleb Smith took early advantages with a series of defensive rebounds and two successful foul shots, but Rutgers, once again, responded with a 3-pointer, wasting no time offensively.

“The coaches and my teammates have done a great job helping me find my role early on,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to bring energy, rebound, defend, and let the offense come to me.”

Redshirt senior forward Shemani Fuller was left wide open after six minutes of play, allowing him to drive to the basket and toss a layup in the paint.

Battling through three defenders, senior guard Zion Cruz headed straight to the net for two back-to-back layups, bringing the Broncs within a margin of five.

Despite intense play from the Scarlet Knights, with multiple 3-pointers and shots from the line, Cruz and sophomore guard Flash Burton continued to close the gap with rushes in the paint and deep two-point plays.

Senior forward Mohamad Diallo fought against heavy defensive efforts by Rutgers to drain a jumper for his first points of the game, sophomore forward Davis Bynum doing the same two minutes later.

The Broncs had four steals in the first, converting all but one into points, including Burton’s feed to Smith’s fastbreak layup in the final minute, closing the half 35-24.

Sinking in the second

Rutgers opened the final half with a 5-0 run, Bynum ending the drought with two free throws.

Freshman guard Kristupas Kepežinskas sank his first field goal as a Bronc and his first points of the game with a floating two.

Smith continued to take advantage of point opportunities, which he later converted to a 3-point play with the foul.

“[Smith] shows up and plays hard, and that’s all we’re asking these guys to do,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said.

Rider gained possession of the rebound off a Rutgers’ missed foul shot, but with a shot clock violation, the Broncs were unable to find success on the wood for the next four minutes, sending the Scarlet Knights into a 12-0 run.

McCabe gained the rebound off Diallo’s missed layup, tipping it in to break Rutgers’ run.

Kepežinskas hustled across the line to retrieve the ball off an attempted steal in the ninth minute, which Diallo turned into an easy layup.

Hugged by a defender, Cruz sank a jumper, breaking the 30-point deficit and bringing the score to 66-38 halfway through the second.

A missed dunk by a Scarlet Knight fell into the hands of a Bronc, turning it into a foul for more cranberry points.

The Broncs continued on a 6-0 run, holding Rutgers scoreless for three minutes.

Despite defensive efforts from Kepežinskas and Smith, Rider had 14 turnovers, eight in the second half contributing to the wide margin on the scoreboard.

Senior forward Daniel Helterhoff gained his first and only points of the game off two free throws, followed by freshman guard AB Coulibaly’s first Bronc field goal with a jumper in the paint.

In the final minute, freshman guard Jamir McNeil also sank his first points of the game off a long 3-pointer, and junior guard Antwan Wilson scored his first in the final 15 seconds, ending the matchup 81-53.

“We are still trying to find one another, trust one another,” Baggett said. “It’s a lot of moving parts.”

The Broncs will host their first out-of-conference matchup of the regular season, facing Eastern University on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Gym. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.