Broncs bring the fight to top conference opponent, fall to late score 

By Patrick Madigan and Joshua Yuhas

Rider women’s soccer battled across their full match at home against Quinnipiac University, but ultimately fell 1-0 after conceding a late score.

Battling hard

The Bobcats took to the offense first on Oct. 17, producing a pair of corner kicks in the opening five minutes and sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Moore made three saves after.

Junior forward Tess Ferrie produced the Broncs’ first shot of the day, but her chance was saved by the Bobcats’ goalkeeper, and the other two shots for the Broncs came in the final minutes of the half.

The first half was quiet for goal scoring, as no team scored, with Rider being outshot 8-3 in the opening 45 minutes.

The defense for the Broncs was very strong, having four saves in the first half, as well as adding on two saves early in the second.

The Broncs took control of the pace of play against the Bobcats, with Moore holding strong in-net and Rider pushing into the offensive half consistently.

“We had to play it over the press, and as soon as we did that, we were able to reinforce that in the second half,” Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said.

Senior forward Ava Ferrie challenged into the box, where the shot was saved and, 10 minutes later, Tess had her shot saved, as well.

Constantly playing over the press allowed for runs into the offensive zone to get rekindled and leaving counterattacks they could fend off easier.

Tess took a shot that missed high left, then, freshman midfielder Cali Friedel missed over the net, as well.

Senior forward Noa Menzing took her shot at the net, which was saved by the Bobcats’ goalkeeper.

It was not until late in the second half that the Bobcats sealed the win, when they kicked in the game-winning goal in the final minute.

Rider fought valiantly throughout the match and made the adjustments, however, they did commit 12 penalties total throughout the game.

Their competitive play throughout the match was commended by Hounsome as they recoup from a match they held good control on a top opponent.

“There’s more positives than negatives going into next week,” Hounsome said.

Rider women’s soccer has their next match against Sacred Heart University at home on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. which will be streamed on BroncVision. Then, the Broncs go on the road on Oct. 24 against Marist University at 7 p.m. The match against Marist will be streamed on ESPN+.