Broncs collapse late to Canisius in MAAC opener

By Benjamin Shinault

For the first time since the 2022 season, Rider men’s soccer has lost four straight matches. On Sept. 20, the Broncs collapsed late and lost 1-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season opener. This 1-0 defeat marks the fourth shutout loss of the season.

Late-game crusher

Despite the final score not being in the Bronc’s favor, they performed well on the pitch for most of the match. By the end of the game, they finished with more shots on goal, total shots and corner kicks than the Golden Griffins.

Rider, on the defensive end, only had to make one save, a much improved comparison to the previous matchup against Georgetown on Sept. 13 when the Broncs finished with 13 saves.

The Golden Griffins, in the first half, rummaged up two shots, neither on goal.

Rider, coming off a stretch where it allowed six goals in two games, is pleased to see an adjustment in defense, especially Head Coach Chad Duernberger.

“I was certainly proud of the defensive efforts. I thought our goalkeepers and back line did a great job sticking to the scout and limiting their chances,” Duernberger said.

The first half came and went, but both teams could not get anything going in the first half. By the end of it, three out of the four shots from the Broncs came from senior forward Xavi Csato.

Csato, who is in his first season at Rider, has been working with his coach closely to assist in getting the ball in the back of the net.

“He really wants me to cut inside more and you know it caused them [Canisius] a lot of problems and I was able to get a couple shots off,” Csato said.

After his three first half shots, Csato was able to create more chances throughout the rest of the match.

The Broncs doubled their amount of shots taken in the second half with eight and only held the Golden Griffins to one shot, bringing their match total to three.

As the second half progressed on Ben Cohen Field, it was beginning to look like a draw to end Rider’s losing streak and for the Broncs to begin MAAC play with a point, but in the 75th minute things changed.

The Broncs attempted a header to get the ball away from the net but things quickly went sideways as the one shot attempted by Canisius in the second half gave them the lead and the ultimate win.

“It was a difficult loss; however, that is how our sport can go at times,” Duernberger said. “You have to score goals or you set yourself up for a moment to go against you.”

With the shutout loss, Rider has fallen to 1-6-1, their worst start since the 2022 season and with the loss to Canisius, an early 0-1 hole in MAAC play.

The Broncs had a rough ride in the first part of the season in the out-of-conference schedule. However, for Duernberger, the Broncs should keep their heads up and look toward the rest of the season and MAAC play.

“I do see the team playing better together. Against Canisius, we had one consistent starter from last season,” Duernberger continued, “This group has a lot of new faces and we will do a lot of work around the goal as we have to start scoring goals to give us the best chance to win games.”

Rider looks to snap the four-game losing streak as they take a trip to upstate New York to take on the Niagara University Purple Eagles. The match will start at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.