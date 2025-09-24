Broncs continue to fall with second loss in the MAAC

By Samantha Clark

Facing their second opponent in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season, the Rider Broncs hosted Canisius University on Sept. 20, falling 0-2 at home and marking their second loss in the MAAC.

Broncs struggle to score

The game at Ben Cohen Field opened with a slow start, as the Golden Griffins missed three shots, two of which were saved by freshman goalkeeper Ashley Moore.

In the 29th minute, Canisius netted their first goal, putting the Broncs down by one with less than 16 minutes left in the half.

Sophomore forward Tess Ferrie and freshman forward Lauren Black approached the net in the first, but were unsuccessful in scoring.

With two saves from Canisius, the Golden Griffins maintained their 0-1 lead over the Broncs going into the second.

The second half commenced with a similar sluggish start as the first, unsuccessful action occurred at the 78th minute.

Moore continued to keep Rider alive with four additional saves, bringing her to a total of six in the game, her career high as a Bronc.

“During the game I’m always focused on the next play, the next shot,” Moore said. “I know one mistake can change the game, but one save can change it too. So I make sure to stay focused to give my team the best chance to compete all the way through.”

Despite an attempt by junior midfielder Isis Ovares, the goal fell short, causing the Broncs’ scoreless shutout.

With 11 and a half minutes to go, Canisius scored the second and final goal of the game, bringing the Broncs down 0-2.

Rider has been unable to score on the Golden Griffins since 2023, with both games in the past two years ending in a shutout for the Broncs.

With this matchup marking Rider’s second game in the MAAC and second loss, the Broncs are down 0-2 in conference play, the team’s slowest start since 2012.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said, “Every game is a learning opportunity regardless of the outcome,and so [these losses are] what we will focus on.”

The Rider Broncs look to break their losing streak against Saint Peter’s University Peacocks, a team they have lost to just once in the past decade, on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Ben Cohen Field.