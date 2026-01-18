Broncs defend home court, takes down Sacred Heart

By Benjamin Shinault

After splitting its two New York road games, Rider women’s basketball returned to Alumni Gym and protected its homecourt against Sacred Heart University, winning 64-54. Three Broncs finished with at least 13 points scored while Rider scooped up its second Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win.

The Pioneers opened up the scoring within the first minute of the game with a layup, which was responded with a free throw made from freshman guard Alena Cofield. Both teams would then continue to trade baskets and the lead until a 3-pointer came from sophomore guard Emmy Roach to get Rider out in front, 8-7.

Roach, averaging 7.3 points per game, is ranked fifth in 3-point percentage in the MAAC, as well as in the top 25 for 3-pointers attempted.

Junior guard Aliya McIver helped the Broncs extend the narrow lead with a pair of free throw shots and a layup to make the score 12-9. Junior center Kaylan Deveney, in her second game back from injury, continued to be a threat from beyond the arc for Rider, as she hit one to put the Broncs up 15-9.

McIver would then navigate down to the paint in Rider’s next possession to close out the quarter with Rider on top, 17-10.

Breaking out of the huddle and opening play in the second were the Broncs. Graduate student Kristina Ekofo found her first points of the game with a layup to give Rider its biggest lead of the game at nine.

But from there, the Pioneers found a groove and started to cut into the Broncs lead, as they would ultimately tie the game up at 25 within the final seconds of the first half.

The second quarter overall was a thorn in the side of the Broncs as they hit zero of their seven 3-point attempts and went 5-17 from the field for a percentage of 29%. Although, the Broncs still managed to hold onto the lead heading into the halftime break.

The script was completely switched in the third quarter as Rider would outscore Sacred Heart 22-13. The Broncs would also shoot excellent from the field as well, as they cashed in nine of its 15 field goal attempts for a percentage of 60%, and also splashed two of its five 3-point attempts.

“We were doing a really good job of getting in the lane and kicking out, but it really came from our energy on the defensive end,” Roach said to Rider Athletics.

Roach had a good third quarter, scoring eight of her 18 total points. The 18 points was one shy of her season-high of 19.

The fourth quarter was much more even from both teams as the Pioneers got back on track and outscored the Broncs, but the hole was already dug. During the fourth, Rider got out to a 16-point lead after a McIver 3-pointer.

Both teams would swap baskets during the final quarter, but the closest Sacred Heart would get to coming back in the game was when it trailed by nine at the beginning of the quarter, but the Broncs kept the foot on the gas and gave themselves their second MAAC win and their fourth win overall.

“We got contributions from a lot of different people, our bench scored 27 points, and that’s going to help win a lot of games. I’m really proud of our effort from start to finish,” Head Coach Jackie Hartzell said.

The Broncs will head back to New York to face the Manhattan University Jaspers on Jan. 19. The tip-off will be at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.