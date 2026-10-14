Broncs drop first of the road trip, win the second to split the week

By Joey Poto and Joshua Yuhas

Rider women’s soccer went on a road trip, falling 1-0 to Manhattan University in the first and winning 4 -2 against Saint Peter’s University in the second.

Shot deficit

From the opening minutes on Oct. 7, it was the Broncs on the attack against the Jaspers, creating the first shot of the game when freshman forward Cali Friedel missed high.

Manhattan would produce their first challenge for sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Moore early in the half, which she fended off.

Senior forward Ava Ferrie broke in with a great scoring chance, however, her shot would smack off the left post.

The Jaspers flipped the field immediately for a premiere offensive attack, until Moore once again made the save.

After that, things would not go the Broncs’ way, as from that point on, it was all Manhattan when it came to offensive production.

The Broncs were only able to get one more shot off in the entire first half, struggling to break through the Jaspers’ back line.

Despite Manhattan leading the shot totals by six, the match remained scoreless, with just two shots and zero shots on goal for the Broncs.

Junior forward Tess Ferrie provided Rider with their only shot on goal of the entire game, taking the shot quickly into the resumption of play in the second half.

That half for the Broncs did not go much better than the first, as Manhattan was able to generate corners and shots throughout the half.

Rider could not hold any longer, conceding the game-winning goal in the 74th minute.

Even after the goal, the Jaspers added five more shots to outshoot the Broncs 22-3.

Despite the tough loss, Head Coach Drayson Hounsome understands that it is all about carrying details across their training sessions.

“We prepare specifically for each opponent so if we take care of the details during training this week, we give ourselves the best chance to win the match,” Hounsome said.

Back in control

The Broncs held control early on Oct. 13 against the Peacocks with six throw-ins in the opening five minutes of the match.

A minute later, junior midfielder Annie Small lofted a ball into the top right for a 1-0 lead.

Rider’s momentum continued when junior midfielder Ava DeGeorge scored minutes later.

A foul from Friedel, however, setup a penalty kick for the Peacocks who cut the deficit to one.

After an Ava shot was saved and a DeGeorge chance was blocked, Saint Peter’s had the same pair of results on the other end.

Following a free kick awarded, the Peacocks found the equalizer to tie the match at 2-2.

Offensive chances began to slow down, until late in the first half, when senior defender Courtney Carter sent the ball into the back of the net.

A back-and-forth first half saw the Broncs with the one-goal advantage and an 8-6 lead in shots.

Moore went to work immediately in the second half, saving a Peacocks shot in the first minute.

Rider flipped the field with Tess taking a trio of shots, but coming up empty.

The Broncs produced another two shots before Friedel scored their fourth goal off a Small assist.

Chances in the offensive zones began to settle down and one more save from Moore sealed the win.

Holding a 9-3 shot advantage in the second half and a 17-9 one overall, the Broncs cruised to victory.

With the team playing well in their latest five-match stretch, Hounsome’s squad looks to continue that as they move onto the next.

“We know what the team is capable of, and they’ve shown that over the previous games,” Hounsome said. “If they keep working hard in training … we will get results.”

The Broncs will return home to Ben Cohen Field to hold their Alumni Day ceremonies against Quinnipiac University on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on BroncVision.