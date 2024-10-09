Broncs drop two games, fall to 5-6 overall

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Continuing its roadtrip, Rider field hockey traveled to Easton, Massachusetts, on Oct. 4, but was defeated by Stonehill College 3-2 in overtime. The Broncs stayed in Massachusetts to play at Holy Cross on Oct. 6 but lost 4-2, bringing their losing streak to three games as they fell to 5-6 on the season.

‘We faced tough opponents’

Facing the Stonehill Skyhawks, the Broncs started their first game of the weekend with a goal by junior forward Semra Said who got help from freshman forward Pauli Thiele and gave Rider an early 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, sophomore midfielder Ang Borisow initiated an early corner and freshman forward Olivia Machiavelli was able to get a shot off, but both were to no avail, as they were saved by the Stonehill goalkeeper.

To start the second half, Stonehill took control, rolling right through the Rider offense to get three corners, which resulted in a game-tying goal.

Machiavelli was eventually able to score three minutes into the fourth, giving the Broncs a 2-1 lead.

However, Stonehill kept up the offensive pressure and tied the game a second time after two failed attempts.

Borisow initiated four more corners with time running out, opening the gate for four Broncs attempting shots.

All ended up being unsuccessful, including the two last-minute shots by the Skyhawks that freshman goalkeeper Jade Regnart saved to send the game into overtime.

Rider opened the extra time with major possession, but Stonehill scored three minutes into overtime off a breakaway, ending the game 3-2. The defeat was the Broncs’ first in-conference loss of the season.

Regnart finished the upset with seven saves, while Machiavelli led the team with four of the Broncs’ 11 shots.

Wuersetle said, “Definitely we faced some tough opponents. We really tried to work on communicating with each other and playing all together as a forward line. It really helped in our games because we were always trying to get those quick shots off. I think that was really showing and created those opportunities.”

‘We are a good team’

To start the Broncs’ game against the Holy Cross Crusaders, Wuerstle got an early shot off but the Crusaders goalkeeper saved it.

Holy Cross initiated a corner shortly after the shot which got the ball past Regnart and Rider’s defense for a goal.

The Crusaders opened the second quarter with a shot that Regnart saved. Wuerstle made up for her previously missed opportunity and scored the Broncs’ first goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Machiavelli kept the offensive energy high and gave Rider two more corners, but both were shut down.

Said had two more shots to end the half, but, right before the halftime buzzer went off, the Holy Cross offense took back their lead.

The Crusader offense did not cool down during halftime, as it opened the third quarter with another goal, putting the Broncs behind by two.

Rider was hungry for another goal after Thiele and Said had two back-to-back shots. Said’s shot gave the Broncs a penalty stroke that Normile took before her shot was saved.

With 10 minutes left, the Broncs were not giving up. They found four more corners, all by Machiavelli.

Machiavelli, Thiele and freshman forward Anna Finn all had their shots shut down by the Skyhawks. Machiavelli kept fighting and obtained another corner, where she scored her seventh goal of the season, leading the team.

Wuerstle had two shots after that to try and tie the game, but the Holy Cross offense evaded Regnart and regained their two-goal lead.

“As a team, we should really be consistent throughout the whole game, and bringing the energy and being positive. Believing in ourselves and each other will bring us to the tournament because we are a good team,” said Wuerstle. “But we learned a lot through those games. I think we’ll just come out even stronger because of this weekend.”

The Broncs had significantly more opportunities than the Crusaders in the loss, outshooting them 20-14 and totaling 13 corners compared to only one corner for Holy Cross.

Regnart played the entire game and ended with eight saves, tying her career high.

The Broncs will hit the road again on Oct. 11 to play at Saint Francis and then Hofstra on Oct. 13.