Broncs drop two of three in Marist series, sit at 10-8 in MAAC

By Samantha Clark

Rider softball fell in two out of three games against the Marist University Red Foxes on April 11 and 12, failing to collect the series win and falling to 10-8 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Split doubleheader

The first inning of the first game started slow for the Broncs, with Marist putting up an early 3-0 lead.

However, in the top of the third, senior outfielder Maddie Luedtke’s sacrifice fly scored sophomore middle infielder Aspen Wheeler to pick up Rider’s first run of the game.

In the fourth, freshman middle infielder Sydney Savatt got her third career hit, advancing junior outfielder Shelby Dyer to cross home plate and setting the Broncs back by just one run.

Marist then put up three more runs, which was followed by a scoreless sixth and seventh innings, leading to the Broncs falling in game one of the doubleheader, 6-2.

The second game began similarly to the first, as the slow start saw no successful action from either team until the fourth inning.

The Broncs then kicked off the game with a bang, as junior catcher Kendall Reda-Fehsal launched a home run to center field, bringing home herself and freshman middle infielder Melissa Purcella.

In the top of the sixth, Reda-Fehsal repeated this with another home run to pick up the third and final run of the game, with the Broncs prevailing, 3-0.

Senior pitcher Fallyn Stoeckel only allowed four hits over the entirety of the game, contributing to the shutout victory.

Last minute loss

The Broncs tipped off the first inning of the final game in the series with two back-to-back runs, with Wheeler scoring on a fielding error and sophomore utility Keegan St. Cyr following with a run.

The Red Foxes then repeated this in the second inning, putting up two of their own to tie the scoreboard up at 2-2.

With more of the same, Stoeckel doubled to left field to score Luedtke and junior infielder Kiersten Buchanan singled to score Stoeckel, pushing the Broncs up by two runs, until the Red Foxes did the same to knot it up once again, 4-4.

Scoring on a passed ball, Wheeler brought home a run at the top of the fourth, which was followed by another from St. Cyr, who crossed the plate on a throwing error.

“Each team proved they were strong offensively, so when you get an opportunity to capitalize on a mistake, you have to take it,” Wheeler said.

The Broncs headed into the fifth inning up 6-4, until the Red Foxes set the score at its third tie, 6-6.

At the bottom of the sixth, Marist collected the final run of the game, closing the rubber match with the Broncs down, 7-6.

Rider hopes to bounce back when they host Lehigh University for a doubleheader on April 15, Canisius University on both April 18 and April 19 and Central Connecticut State University on April 21.