Broncs escape treacherous weekend with a win

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider softball was on the road this week with a three game series against Canisius from April 4 to April 5, and a doubleheader against Mount St. Mary’s on April 8.

The Broncs dropped the series, losing two of three games, but avoided getting swept.

Every game was close in score. In game one, they lost 4-2 and in game two they lost in nine, 2-1 and they won game three 4-3.

In game one, graduate pitcher Anna-Marie Groskritz was on the mound.

The Griffs got on the board first after a leadoff triple and a bunt single scored a runner. Groskritz retired the next two batters.

Sophomore catcher Abby Cruz threw out a runner limiting the damage to one.

Cruz led off with a single and senior infielder Olivia Burroughs followed with a bunt single.

A sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to set up runners in scoring position for sophomore catcher Kendall Reda-Fehsal.

Reda-Fehsal waited for her pitcher and sent a bomb in between the gap in left center for a two-run RBI double giving Rider a 2-1 lead.

Canisius tied it on the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double. In the bottom of the sixth, the Golden Griffins went up 4-2 after a two-run home run gave them the lead.

The Broncs could not come back in this one.

In game two, Cruz broke up a perfect game going for Canisius with a lead off double in the fifth.

The first run of the game scored off a fielder’s choice from Reda-Fehsal.

Senior pitcher Kathryn Schmierer did not give up a run for the first six innings, but the Griffs broke Schmierer’s shutout and tied the game after a solo home run in the seventh.

She retired the next six batters but in the ninth an error occurred, allowing for the winning run to score.

On Saturday, the Broncs were looking to not get swept by the Griffs.

The Broncs struck first with two runs in the top of the first to make it 2-0 right off the bat.

Rider added two more runs in the third after taking advantage of errors committed by Canisius.

With bases loaded, freshman middle infielder Aspen Wheeler delivered a two-out, two-run single to make it a 4-0 lead.

The Griffs would finally get on the board after a double and two-run homer in the top of the fourth.

This was the end for Rider freshman starting pitcher Gabi Rodriguez, junior Fallyn Stoeckel took over on the mound.

An unearned run cut the Broncs’ lead to 4-3 but Stoeckel was dominant on the mound.

The Griffs did not score another run and Rider took game three.

Softball will hit the road again to play Mount St. Mary’s University on April 9 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Emmitsburg, Maryland.