Broncs fall hard in season opener against Atlantic Coast competition

By Samantha Clark

Rider men’s basketball officially opened their 2026-27 campaign with an Atlantic Coast Conference competition, where they fell 95-57 on the road to the University of Pittsburgh.

Scoring struggles

The Nov. 2 matchup opened with big defensive moves from junior guard Ty Bevins, and after an opening 3-pointer from graduate student guard Bryce Baker, the Broncs were up 3-2.

Less than 30 seconds later, Baker repeated this, but the Panthers followed with the same to cut the deficit to just one.

The Broncs followed with a two-minute scoreless streak, until it was broken up by another 3-pointer, this time from sophomore forward Rich Brisco.

In attempts to close the gap, senior guard Mark Butler splashed a layup and senior guard Khalil Farmer put up the Broncs’ fourth 3-pointer in six minutes of play, but another two-minute drought followed to set Rider back, 26-14.

Junior forward Horace Simmons Jr. hit a jumpshot in the paint, and after sophomore forward Kam Wylie cashed in another 3-pointer to pick up his first collegiate points, the Broncs’ deficit was squashed to single digits.

A four-minute drought, however, then set Rider further back, allowing the Panthers to go on a 7-0 run. Junior center Stephen Avegah Semey broke the spurt with four shots at the free throw line, but Pitt followed with another 8-0, run.

Freshman guard Richie Rosa drove to the net for a jumpshot, and after another free throw from Semey, the Broncs trailed 50-26 at halftime.

“I thought Steph [Semey] did well and the freshmen competed,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett told Rider Athletics. “I thought we could have done a better job competing at the start of the game. We came out in the second half and tried to compete.”

Battle after break

Farmer opened the second half of play with a shot just beyond the arc to add three more onto the Broncs’ tally

Bevins and Butler combined for five points in two minutes, followed by solo run for four more.

After two minutes of unsuccessful play, Baker splashed a jumpshot, and after drawing the foul, picked up three for Rider.

Freshman guard JJ Washington went on a run of his own, draining a 3-pointer and a layup in 30 seconds, adding five more for the Broncs and his first as a collegiate basketball player.

The Panthers held a 9-0 run on the Broncs across the next three minutes, a streak that was snapped by a Brisco jumpshot.

Following that shot, it was Baker quickly following him up with one of his own.

Another three minutes went by, allowing Pitt to widen the margin to over 30 points.

An and-1 jumpshot from Farmer broke the Broncs’ scoreless run, and after free throws from Wylie and sophomore forward Segun Ezekiel Obe, the buzzer called the score with Rider down, 95-57.

The Broncs shot 42% from three-point range and 83% from the free throw line in the first half.

Baker led the Broncs with 11 points on the night and Farmer followed just behind him with nine and Semey with nine points, seven from the charity stripe.

“Facing Pitt early gives us a chance to see where we stand against strong competition,” Baker said. “It pushes us to compete harder and helps us get ready for the opponents ahead.”

The Broncs will ring in their home opener when they host the University of New Hampshire on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. for the American East-Metro Challenge. Rider will continue this competition on the road, where they will face Binghamton University on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.