Broncs fall to MAAC Coaches’ Poll favorite, lose five straight

By Samantha Clark

For their second Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season, Rider men’s basketball faced Quinnipiac University on Dec. 8, where they slipped 72-58, stretching their losing streak to five games over the past month.

Late surge falls short

The competition against the MAAC Coaches’ Preseason favorite team began with a rocky start for the Broncs, with no points scored in the first five minutes of play.

Junior guard Antwan Wilson snapped the slump with a deep two, ringing in the Rider’s first points of the half.

With a drive to the basket, senior forward Mohamad Diallo lofted in a layup for two more.

Missing senior guard Zion Cruz from their starting lineup, the Broncs worked to fill the void, with freshman guard AB Coulibaly emerging as a leader on the court.

Coulibaly hit back-to-back fade away jumpshots, his first four points of a personal record-breaking 20-point performance.

“AB [Coulibaly] and Antwan Wilson both played well, and they’re coming along, and this team is coming along,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said, “It was great to see those guys step up and do some big things.”

With an unsuccessful steal attempt from the Bobcats, senior forward Shemani Fuller took advantage of the loose possession, laying it up to break Quinnipiac’s 8–0 run.

Fresh out of the timeout, sophomore forward Cole McCabe sank a layup for his first points of the half.

Coulibaly then picked up four more points, along with two rebounds, a steal and a block to round out his impressive first half as a Bronc.

Sophomore guard Flash Burton splashed the final shot before the break, draining a heavily contested jumper while falling on his back, picking up two for the Broncs and sending them into halftime down 38-20.

To open the second, junior guard Caleb Smith stole possession from the Bobcats, later spinning through the lane to cash it in for two.

Sophomore forward Davis Bynum was out on the line, hitting the first successful free throw for the Broncs of the whole afternoon.

Coulibaly swiftly moved under the net for a layup fresh out of the timeout, and Burton followed, moving around multiple Quinnipiac defenders to pull up for two more from midrange.

A Bobcat turnover allowed Wilson to make an impact on the wood, splashing two 3-pointers in 30 seconds.

Coulibaly followed with the same, sinking another triple over a defender, taking the Broncs on a 9–0 run.

With another 3-pointer from freshman guard Kristupas Kepežinskas, Rider went four-for-four in 3-point attempts in just three minutes of play, cutting the deficit to single digits.

An offensive rebound from Coulibaly allowed for the Broncs’ second-chance opportunity, which Burton capitalized on by converting it to a 3-point play with a layup and free throw.

With two more 3-pointers from Coulibaly and Wilson, the Broncs set the tone in the second half for a team that doesn’t quit, shooting over 50% better from beyond the arc.

McCabe secured the offensive rebound off a missed jumpshot, tipping it in for two in the final 10 seconds, but with Rider’s late push, the Broncs dropped their fifth straight, 72–58.

“We’re learning our team… we’re learning how to win,” Baggett said, “Our team is better for it.”

The Broncs return home on Dec. 9 to host the Bucknell University Bisons in their Academic Achievement Night game. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.