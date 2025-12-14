Broncs fall to Wagner in out-of-conference finale

By Benjamin Shinault

In its non-conference finale, Rider women’s basketball fell to the Wagner College Seahawks on Dec. 13, 46-34. The Broncs are now losers of six of their last seven games and finished with a record of 2-7 in out-of-conference action.

‘Very disappointed’

The Seahawks hopped right on the Broncs immediately, getting out to a 11-2 lead to start the game. The bleeding was finally subdued by a freshman guard Aina Perez Mesquida 3-pointer to make it 11-5.

Perez Mesquida was not done yet, as about three minutes later, the freshman laced another 3-pointer to bring the Broncs within a bucket, 11-8.

After Perez Mesquida’s second made 3-point field goal, all scoring for the Broncs in the first quarter concluded, as Wagner closed out the quarter with a narrow 13-8 lead.

Graduate student Kristina Ekofo resumed the scoring in the second quarter with a jumpshot in the paint to, once again, bring Rider within a field goal, 13-10.

The making of the first field goal of the quarter proved to be the only positive for the Broncs in the second quarter, as after that, the Seahawks went on a 12-1 run to get out to a 25-11 lead.

The swelling was finally contained with a 3-pointer from freshman guard Alena Cofield. By the end of the nightmare of a second quarter, Rider only finished with six total points scored. In the second quarter, Rider made just two field goals and shot 15%, only lacing one of its eight 3-point attempts.

The third quarter treated the Broncs a little bit better when it came to scoring, as they totaled 11 points. Scoring was opened by junior guard Aliya McIver with a layup and sophomore guard Emmy Roach followed close behind with a layup of her own.

Down 25-18, both teams would exchange buckets until the end of the third quarter, but the Broncs closed the quarter down 11, 36-25. The Broncs improved their field goal percentage to 35%, instead of 15% in the second quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be another challenge, as the Seahawks once again out scored the Broncs, 10-9. The Broncs came within eight in the fourth quarter with about five minutes to go, but the team couldn’t string a run together, dropping back-to-back home games.

The final score of the game was 46-34. The 34 points scored by the Broncs was the least scored in a game since a Nov. 26 2016 matchup against the University of Central Florida

Perez Mesquida finished with a career high in points with 11 to go along with her six rebounds and three assists.

“[Perez Mesquida] was just a little more aggressive than she has been, but we need all five players on the court to be aggressive, and hopefully we get that from more people moving forward,” Head Coach Jackie Hartzell said to Rider Athletics.

The Broncs will look to add more to the score sheet on Dec. 19 when they open up Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play against the Stags of Fairfield University. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.