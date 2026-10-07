Broncs fill the Metro awards, a draw and a win in Metro play

By Joshua Yuhas and Jon Coiro

Finding the back of the net early has been a key to their success this season, as Rider men’s soccer held a 2-2 draw against Iona University, then returned to Ben Cohen Field for a 3-0 victory over Niagara University.

Surviving the pressure

The Broncs looked to continue their early scoring success on Sept. 30 when sophomore midfielder Drew Heil’s shot was blocked.

Seeing themselves on the flip side of the trend, it was the Gaels scoring in the first 10 minutes.

Iona would not relent, as they produced the next four shots within a five minute period following the goal, with one off the left post, one being blocked and the final one missing high.

After surviving the onslaught, senior defender Ryan Vaubel took a shot that was saved by the Gaels’ goalkeeper.

Action settled down until the end of the half, when graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias made his first save of the game to keep the deficit at one.

The Broncs were outshot 10-3 across the opening half, however, Helias made two saves.

Early in the second half, the Broncs’ surge began when senior defender Michael Holliday broke through off an assist from Heil and junior forward Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene to tie the match at one.

An exchange of counterattacks commenced, as the Gaels charged down the field, but was saved by Helias, then the Broncs flipped the field.

In the 53rd minute, it was Dan-Adokiene scoring to give the Broncs their first lead of the match, with Heil collecting his second assist of the day.

Producing four of the next five shots, the Broncs maintained the pressure and freshman midfielder Gavin Farrachio’s shot was stopped by the Gaels.

On an instant charge, Iona would work their way across the field right after the save and find the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2.

Up to the final whistle, Rider’s defense would face 10 shots, but Helias held strong through the barrage, making three saves in the sequence, closing the match in a draw.

Quick starts in both halves

The Broncs looked for victory at Ben Cohen Field for their Alumni Day matchup on Oct. 3.

Heil has been no stranger to this, as he rumbled in to beat the Niagara goaltender less than three minutes into the match to give the Broncs an early jolt on their first shot of the day.

The momentum remained with Rider as Heil and Dan-Adokiene took their chances at the net.

The Purple Eagles tested Helias at the 20th minute when he made a save.

The hot pair of the week in Heil and Dan-Adokiene connected, once again, just inside the 35-minute mark, when Heil caught a fast break into Niagara territory, feeding the ball to Dan-Adokiene, chipping it in for his second goal in as many games.

Heil’s goal and three assists earned him the Metro Player of the Week honors, as well as Dan-Adokiene’s two goals and one assist getting the Rookie of the Week honor.

“Every game we play, we’re getting closer and closer to that next step. We still have a ceiling and we’re starting to get there at the right time,” said Heil.

In a run of substitutions to begin the second half, one of them being Heil coming out for sophomore midfielder Colton Beuck.

Beuck followed the footsteps of Heil, setting up sophomore midfielder Axel Lucas for his first goal of the season and a 3-0 Rider lead to go with it.

Cruise control for the Broncs prompted Head Coach Chad Duernberger to mix different players into the fold.

“We always go with the next man up mentality. These guys train so hard everyday and go with that [mentality], and thankfully we had an opportunity to get [other] guys some minutes,” Duernberger said.

The Purple Eagles held a 13-12 shot advantage, but it was a convincing win for the Broncs.

Heil, after the match, detailed the strong mentality of the group to maintain success.

“What’s so good about this group is that we’re really good at taking criticism. Guys will get on each other, but no grudges are held,” Heil said. “Next game we’re focused on how we can get better based on what we’re telling each other.”

The Broncs will hit the road to face off against the Merrimack University Warriors on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in North Andover, Massachusetts. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.