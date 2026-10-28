Broncs getting hot when it matters, take victory in a pair of matches

By Lindsay Scarola and Joshua Yuhas

Rider volleyball split their road matches, falling to Quinnipiac University, 3-1, and winning against Merrimack University, 3-1, before heading home to Canastra Hammer Arena, taking a 3-0 win against Saint Peter’s University.

Comeback falls short

The Broncs started the opening set tied at four on Oct. 23, until the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run to take the lead.

Down 13-7, Rider scored three straight, including a block and kill from freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci. The Broncs stayed within three at 17-14, but fell 25-19.

Rider trailed 13-6 in set two before a 5-0 run brought them within two.

Back-to-back kills by senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson and Bonacci tied the set, then a 6-0 run behind Bonnaci’s serve gave Rider control, leading to an ace by Robinson to even the match up.

The Broncs started the third set strong, having a pair of 3-0 runs to take a 6-2 lead, however, Quinnipiac responded with a 5-0 run of their own to take the lead.

An ace by senior libero Simone Langford put Rider ahead 20-18, but the Bobcats scored four straight to take the set, 25-22.

In the fourth set, the teams were tied at eight before the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run. Rider then answered with a 4-0 run of its own to tie the set at 19.

Despite trading points late, the Broncs fell short as Quinnipiac secured the set and match.

During the match, senior middle hitter Molly Rohde recorded her 409th career block, moving her into third in program history.

“It’s definitely a really cool accomplishment, especially during my senior year, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates and coaches,” Rohde said. “It’s special to leave that kind of mark on the program.”

Closed out weekend strong

In the opening set on Oct. 24, the Broncs trailed early before a 4-0 run gave them a one-point lead.

After Merrimack regained control, Rider scored three-straight points, including two kills from junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker.

Despite their efforts, the Broncs fell in the set, 25-23.

Rider opened the second set with a 4-1 lead and extended it with a 4-0 run featuring an ace by Bonacci and two kills by Robinson.

Merrimack cut into the lead, but Rider pulled away late to win the set and even the match up.

In the third, the Broncs scored six-straight points while trailing 7-6, until the Warriors attempted to rally with a 4-0 run.

Rider fended off the Bobcats rally, as they closed out the set with a 5-1 run to win 25-18.

Set four was a constant battle consisting of 10 ties, the last at 16-16. Rider then took control with a 5-0 run behind the serve of senior setter Makenna Mason.

After Merrimack scored once more, the Broncs finished the match with four-straight points to secure the victory.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo credited Rider’s serving and attacking for helping the team bounce back against Merrimack.

“Our servers did a great job putting pressure on the Merrimack passers,” Rotondo said. “Our attackers did great in finding ways to score, and it was great to see Aubrey get the final kill versus her old team.”

Flip the script

The Broncs opened out hot on Oct. 27, winning the first five, but were found tied 10-10 with the Peacocks.

By the end, four attack errors and a Langford ace sealed a 25-21 set win.

With a tight battle in the first half of set two, Rider surged ahead with a 15-4 run, winning 25-11.

The two sides would be tied at the 16, 17 and 18-point marks, until a 5-1 run closed the set, 25-22.

Robinson led the match with 10 kills and senior right side Anja Kelly followed just behind with nine.

After getting swept in their last matchup with the Peacocks, the Broncs flipped the script this time.

The Broncs will travel to Niagara University on Oct. 30 for a 6 p.m. matchup before heading to Canisius University on Oct. 31 for a 2 p.m. match. The Oct. 30 match against Niagara will be streamed on ESPN+.