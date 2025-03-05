Broncs grab big win on Senior Night

By Samantha Clark

In a nail-biting send-off, Rider women’s basketball triumphed over the Merrimack Warriors 64-61 on Feb. 27’s Senior Night, its their last home game of the regular season and the last moments in the Alumni Gym for the team’s five seniors.

After the first minute of unsuccessful play by both teams, Merrimack scored the first points of the game, but senior guard Gabby Turco quickly responded with a wide-open three from the corner.

Turco said, “Anytime you beat a team one time, it’s hard to beat them a second time … so, I think, knowing that that was their mindset, [we were] trying to not only match their energy, but give more.”

With crucial rebounds and blocks, the Broncs’ communication in the paint led them on a 7-0 run, giving them the largest lead of the game – an eight-point advantage.

However, Merrimack’s defensive and offensive efforts grew stronger in the final minutes of the first, ending the quarter 17-17.

The second quarter began with a 6-0 run by the Warriors, but Rider’s defense tightened, countering Merrimack’s strong offensive moves.

Layups from Turco and points by senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales and junior forward Emilee Tahata quickly tied the game once again with four minutes left in the second.

Back-to-back points by freshman guard Jocelyn Chavez put the Broncs up by two, 29-27, at the half.

The Warriors opened the second half with another 6-0 run, holding Rider scoreless for the first five minutes and taking the lead.

Freshman guard Camryn Collins made multiple offensive plays, driving to the basket to gain points for the Broncs and evening the score late in the third.

Tahata and Collins quickly added points to the scoreboard in the final minute of the quarter, but the Broncs found themselves shy, trailing 48-45.

Cos-Morales opened the final quarter with a successful and one layup to tie the game for the eighth time.

“It’s been two great years, and this couldn’t have been a better game to finish it off,” Cos-Morales said.

Freshman forward Winner Bartholomew hit three back-to-back layups in under two minutes, making her the leading scorer with 15 points.

Additionally, the Warriors shot 50% from the free-throw line in the fourth, missing six out of their 12 attempts, contributing to the Broncs’ small lead.

Collins knocked down a corner three to break the final tie of the game and give Rider the lead with just 36 seconds left.

With more successful free throw shooting, the Broncs slowly widened the gap to secure a 64-61 victory over the Warriors.

Seniors Cos-Morales, Turco, Sanaa Redmond, Jamia Blake and Taylor Blunt celebrated their final game in the Alumni gym.

Turco and Collins finished with 14 points. The Broncs final games of the regular season on the road.

“We gotta go up there and take two. Everybody knows that… It starts tomorrow in practice,” Head Coach Lynn Milligan said.

Rider will travel to New York to face Canisius on March 6 at 6 p.m. and Niagara on March 8 at 1 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.