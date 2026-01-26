Broncs hit third straight loss after Mountaineers climb back

By Samantha Clark

In their ninth loss in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, the Rider Broncs fell to Mount St. Mary’s University 71-61 after coming up short in overcoming the late surge from the Mountaineers.

To get the Broncs going, sophomore guard Flash Burton found senior guard Zion Cruz, who splashed a 3-pointer just beyond the arc for the first points of the game.

Senior forward Shemani Fuller sank a jumpshot from midrange and junior guard Caleb Smith got one at the line, giving the Broncs a slight lead early on.

Leaving Mount St. Mary’s scoreless for two minutes, Burton hit a left-handed driving layup and defensive rebounds from Smith and sophomore forward Davis Bynum allowed for another 3-pointer from Cruz, and another a minute later, taking the Broncs on a 6-0 run.

Burton hit another jumpshot and senior forward David Helterhoff drove for the layup to put the Broncs up by double digits halfway through the first.

Rider then went scoreless for a minute and a half, until Burton hit both shots from the free throw line, followed an offensive rebound and tip in from Fuller.

However, the Broncs continued on another scoring drought for the next three minutes, allowing the Mountaineers to close the gap within one, until Burton snapped the streak with a deep two.

To extend the lead to seven, Smith splashed a layup almost immediately after obtaining possession and Burton followed with a 3-pointer.

After multiple successful field goals and free throws from Mount St. Mary’s, though, the game was tied up at 33-33 heading into the break.

After the Mountaineers took their first lead of the game fresh out of the second half, Burton drove for the layup and drew the foul to put the Broncs up by two.

Rider then went scoreless for three minutes, allowing Mount St. Mary’s to regain the lead, until Cruz rushed the paint for the layup, later breaking the scoreless streak once again with a step back jumpshot, closing the gap to two.

A Fuller dunk broke the third straight field goal drought, which he paired with a shot from the line for the 3-point play.

After fighting for possession, sophomore forward Cole McCabe secured the steal, and after the Broncs weren’t able to get one up, a Mountaineer turnover gave them a second chance, allowing for McCabe to assist Smith in a layup to close the gap to one in the final 10 minutes of play.

Multiple free throws from Fuller, Cruz, Burton and Helterhoff, along with jumpshots from Cruz and Burton, put the Broncs within six, until the Mountaineers pulled out in front to take their first double digit lead of the game.

Junior guard Antwan Wilson secured the offensive rebound, allowing for Cruz’ jumpshot to push him above 20 points.

After consecutive offensive rebounds from the Broncs, McCabe was sent to the line, hitting one to put Rider down 71-61 at the buzzer.

“We need to be more connected late game,” Smith said. “I feel like when we lock in for two halves, then we can be the team everyone believes we are.”

The Rider Broncs continue on the road on Jan. 30 when they face the Manhattan University Jaspers at 7 p.m. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.