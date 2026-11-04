Broncs in a foul frenzy, drops Metro showdown in Connecticut

By Jon Coiro

Rider men’s soccer was unable to get on the scoreboard in their final road game of the regular season, losing 1-0 to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Early plays from behind

An anticipated Metro Conference showdown on Oct. 31 began with Rider’s defense getting put to the test.

After receiving two corner kicks in four seconds, the Pioneers scored inside the sixth minute to take a quick 1-0 lead.

The Broncs generated pressure in response with five shots in just over a 12-minute span, including a pair off the foot of sophomore midfielder Drew Heil.

Rider was given a yellow card at the 33-minute mark, courtesy of senior forward Patryk Rojek, but no damage was done on the Sacred Heart front with the exception of some Pioneer threats.

The Broncs chipped away with multiple opportunities right before halftime but were all put aside, featuring shots by Rojek and freshman midfielder Gavin Faracchio that were both stopped by the Sacred Heart goalkeeper.

“We [needed] to get back to being great in transition,” said Head Coach Chad Duernberger. “[Such as] scoring goals when teams are not set in their defensive shape.”

Yellow card trouble

The second half saw graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias have to put aside a Pioneer scoring attempt less than three minutes out of the locker room.

Inside the 53rd minute, the Broncs made a notable substitution when Helias was taken out with an injury in exchange for redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Tim Devine.

“Even with our starting goalkeeper getting injured in the match, we had full confidence in [Tim] who came in and played great,” Duernberger stated.

He took care of a couple Sacred Heart scoring chances before Rider got handed their second yellow card.

Senior defender Michael Holiday, who was responsible for said caution, redeemed himself with a shot.

The Broncs would undergo tough circumstances not long after, as two more yellow cards occurred 13 seconds apart, coming from Faracchio and sophomore midfielder Axel Lucas.

Rider could not restore momentum and fell short to the Pioneers after 90 minutes, dropping below .500 in Metro play for the first time since Sept. 19.

“We need to get a win to finish the regular season strong,” said Duernberger. “I’m beyond excited specifically for [senior day] this year, because it’s my first class of players that we’ll honor who we recruited in high school, and now have played all four years with us here at Rider. It’s also my fourth season, so it’s a full cycle and a special moment.”

The Broncs will look to break their late game skid and make the Metro Tournament when they host Saint Peter’s University on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. to wrap up their regular season play at Ben Cohen Field. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.