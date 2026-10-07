Broncs move to 3-1 in NEC play with win, splitting for the week

By Joey Poto

Rider field hockey picked up a crucial 3-2 Northeast Conference win against Merrimack College before suffering a heart-wrenching 3-2 defeat to Lock Haven University in the final seconds.

Conference heroics

The Broncs traveled to face the Merrimack Warriors on Oct. 2 in a match that started out slow, as neither team could produce a shot in the opening four minutes.

Junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart would make the save on the Warriors’ first attempt, then the following shot was blocked, marking the only two shots for the Warriors in the period.

A pair of shots in the seventh minute would not close with a score for the Broncs, and a ninth-minute chance for senior forward Liv Cox was saved.

Off an assist from senior defender Emma Bonshak late in the opening period, it was junior forward Sam Connelly scoring her first collegiate goal for the first score of the match.

Within the first few minutes of the second period, Merrimack came out hot with four penalty corners and three shots, one saved by Regnart.

Eventually, the pressure became too much when Merrimack found the answer to tie it at 1-1, with Bonshak’s scoring attempt being saved.

The third period was the quietest, as there were only four shots in the whole period, all by the Broncs.

One of those shots gave Rider the lead when freshman midfielder Caroline Mauer scored to give the Broncs a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

Neither team would even take a shot until the 50th minute, when Merrimack was given a penalty corner, where they capitalized to tie the score at two.

With the game looking like it would go to overtime, senior midfielder Ang Borisow scored to give the Broncs a 3-2 lead with seven minutes left.

“I was so excited, but honestly, you think about how it was a whole team effort,” Borisow said. “Everyone has a role and I was able to put that in for our team.”

The Broncs stood strong until the end, as they led the shot tally 15-8, allowing just one Warriors shot in the entire second half.

Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith commended her team’s accountability.

“We have worked very hard in counter defense this past week,” Carey-Smith said. “Everyone is taking accountability with recovering and marking which helped so much.”

With their win at home, the Broncs continued their strong start to conference play, advancing to 3-1 in the NEC games across the season.

Late heartbreak

After their conference win, the Broncs then traveled to Lock Haven on Oct. 4 for an out-of-conference matchup.

Despite having more offensive pressure early, it was the Bald Eagles who would strike first, taking that 1-0 lead into the end of the first period.

Going into the second, Lock Haven started out with some early pressure with a pair of penalty corners, however, just a few minutes later, the game would flip and Rider would be the one turning up the heat.

After two Bonshak shots and another from senior forward Ella Lewis were saved, it was Cox who broke through with a 22nd-minute goal.

Following fouls and substitutions by both teams, the half ended with the score tied at one apiece.

The Bald Eagles challenged early, with their first shot of the half being blocked, then Regnart made the save on the second.

At the seven-minute mark, Lock Haven took a 2-1 lead, but it was Borisow who found the equalizing score at the end of the third.

As the fourth period commenced, the Rider offense produced multiple shots and penalty corners, searching for the winning score.

Lock Haven, on a penalty corner and with three seconds remaining on the clock, scored the game-winning goal.

This loss was a heartbreaker for the Broncs, but Borisow has the mentality to learn from the mistakes.

“You learn more from losing, so you try to take those losses and learn how to prevent them in the future,” Borisow said.

Returning to Ben Cohen Field for a home stretch, the Broncs will take on Mercyhurst University in an NEC matchup on Oct. 9, then a non-conference faceoff against Davidson University on Oct. 11. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.