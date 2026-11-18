Broncs pick up first win at home, lose two on the road to go 1-5

By Samantha Clark

After picking up their first win of the season at home against William Paterson University, 83-53, Rider men’s basketball added two more losses on the road when they fell to Villanova University, 99-62, and the University of Miami, 95-48.

Dominating in the win column

Out of the jump ball on Nov. 11, possession was given to the Broncs, and after a series of turnovers and missed shots, junior guard Ty Bevins swished in a 3-pointer for the first field goal of the game.

Graduate student guard Bryce Baker did the same a minute later, and a pump-fake jump shot from sophomore forward Rich Brisco set the Broncs up by six early into the first.

Combining for six points in 30 seconds, senior guard Khalil Farmer hit a 3-pointer, then senior guard Mark Butler swished a driving layup, converting the and-1 free throw to place Rider ahead, 16-2.

Farmer continued with another 3-pointer and Bevins, putting one up and in over two defenders under the net, comfortably widened the gap.

Baker followed with the Broncs’ fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the night, and after freshman guard Richie Rosa drove through the paint for the layup, they were up by 21 halfway through the first.

Both teams struggled until freshman guard Mikes Connelly cashed in a 3-pointer for his first collegiate points and the largest lead of the game, 36-14.

Picking up the offensive rebound, Farmer splashed up the final shot of the half, rounding out the first with the advantage, 46-24.

Brisco started the second half for the Broncs with a layup-and-1 pair, which he followed with another dunk and jump shot in the paint.

Junior forward Horace Simmons Jr. cashed in a corner 3-pointer to spark another 5-0 run and strengthen the lead to 30 points.

Putting up three quick points with a free throw and driving jump shot, Connelly broke the minute-long scoreless streak, and junior guard Nasir Washington followed with a 3-pointer just beyond the arc.

Rider continued on a four-minute blanking run, but only let up five points for William Paterson. The spell was broken, once again by Connelly, who swished a corner 3-pointer right next to the cranberry bench.

Capitalizing on the momentum, Simmons Jr. grabbed the defensive rebound and tipped it in for two, sparking a 12-0 run over the next five minutes.

Washington sank a floating jump shot to extend the lead to 31 points in the final minute of play, and after sophomore forward Segun Ezekiel Obe slammed a dunk, the Broncs secured their 83-53 win.

“It was good tonight, to get the win and see the ball go in the basket,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said.

Cats on the prowl

After an early 4-0 lead from the Wildcats, Butler drove through the paint to put up a quick jump shot, opening play for the Broncs on Nov. 14.

Rider faced a scoring drought for the following two minutes, holding Villanova scoreless for half of that, until Washington slapped one up and over his defender.

Butler did the same just 30 seconds later, but after another 3-pointer from the Wildcats, the Broncs were trailing 15-6.

Continuing his strong efforts on both offense and defense, Butler stole possession and drove down the wood for an easy two.

With another contested jump shot, Washington closed the gap to a single-digit deficit, and after Brisco hit a 3-pointer from deep, it was a close 18-12.

Rider went scoreless for the following two-and-a-half minutes, allowing Villanova on a 6-0 run. Butler splashed a layup to break the streak, but the Broncs fell right back into the scoreless rhythm for two minutes.

Farmer and Butler combined for three shots at the line, closing the gap to 16 points, but after another unsuccessful run, Rider entered halftime down, 42-23.

The second half of play opened with more success, seeing jump shots from Brisco and Farmer and a 3-pointer from Baker.

A steal from sophomore forward Kam Wylie opened the door for an easy layup, followed almost immediately by a Brisco dunk.

Rider hit another stop for the next three minutes, allowing a 9-0 run for the Wildcats, until a corner 3-pointer from Wylie rattled in.

In a swift sequence, a block from Brisco gave possession to Rosa, who assisted Bevins on the other end of the court for a layup-and-1 combination.

Farmer squashed the Wildcats’ 7-0 run with a floating jump shot, followed by successful shots at the line from Bevins, the latter rattling in for two.

“It’s a whole new team, we’re getting used to each other, getting used to everything about the new season,” Farmer said. “I think we’re coming along.”

Washington broke another one-minute lull with an over-the-head layup for the Broncs’ final points of the game, where they fell, 99-62.

Not-so sunshine

The Nov. 17 matchup opened with an early tie after a Butler pull-up jump shot, which he followed with two free throws to take a 4-2 lead.

Obe continued momentum with a layup, but the Hurricanes followed on a 14-0 run, holding the Broncs scoreless for seven minutes, a spell that was broken by a layup from Wylie.

More shots in the paint from Butler and Brisco, as well as 3-pointers from Rosa and Baker, added to Rider’s point column, where they now trailed, 31-18.

Wylie splashed one more layup in the half, as the Broncs continued on another four-minute drought, heading into the break down, 44-20.

Rider entered the second half scoreless for the first five minutes, until Rosa and Farmer slowly added points with shots from the line.

For the first field goal after nine minutes of play, Farmer cashed in a step-back jump shot for two, Washington repeating this two minutes later.

After another three-minute drought, Farmer added two more free throws, Brisco continuing with the same.

In the final minute, Connelly tipped in a layup and successfully finished the and-1 play to round out the competition with a 95-48 loss.

The Broncs will return home on Nov. 21 when they host the Naval Academy at 2 p.m., and will then begin their six-game road stretch at Loyola University on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.