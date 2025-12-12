Broncs return to nonconference play with rare sub-40 loss

Rider men’s basketball returned to nonconference play on Dec. 9, when they hosted the Bucknell University Bison, falling 51-38 in their first game finishing under 40 points since 2019.

‘Gotta get better’

With a rocky start, the Broncs’ first points were scored after three minutes of play, with a contested jumpshot from sophomore guard Flash Burton, shooting over his defender.

A wide open 3-pointer right in front of the Bison bench from junior guard Antwan Wilson, and another less than 40 seconds later, cut the early deficit to just one.

Rider was then held scoreless for almost five minutes, with Bucknell going on a 5-0 run, until freshman guard AB Coulibaly laced a triple to break the drought.

Senior forward Mohamad Diallo, showing both offensive and defensive strength, stole the possession and converted it into a contested hook shot for two.

The Broncs then went on another scoreless streak, giving up an 8-0 run for the Bisons, until Burton splashed a shot from the line.

Freshman guard Kristupas Kepežinskas broke away with the steal in the final three minutes of the first, driving to the basket for a fastbreak layup, and closing out the half down 26-16.

The second half opened similarly to the first, with no successful play in the first two-and-a-half minutes, this time on both ends of the court.

With a look from senior guard Shemani Fuller, an open jumpshot from the free-throw line gave the Broncs their first points of the second.

Crucial blocks and hard-hitting shots had sophomore forward Davis Bynum making an immediate impact in his first minutes of the game, pulling the Broncs out of another scoring drought.

Junior guard Caleb Smith and freshman guard Jamir McNeil came out of the break making an impact as well, grabbing offensive rebounds and making up for missed shots.

Rider continued on a 10-0 run, holding Bucknell scoreless for over 5 minutes and closing the gap to five points, 33-28.

Smith continued to hit impressive buckets, including a fade away jumpshot over his defender to continue that 10-0 run.

“If I play hard, and they see I’m playing hard, then everybody’s gonna play hard,” Smith said.

Showing off strong footwork, Kepežinskas stepped through defenders for two more, continuing to get good looks in the paint.

The Broncs then started losing momentum, going scoreless for the next four minutes and fueling Bucknell’s 8-0 run, later broken by Smith’s swished jumpshot.

Shots from the line by Wilson and Kepežinskas capped the night, as the Broncs fell 51-38.

“Gotta get better, gotta learn,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said.

The Rider Broncs head to the Bob Carpenter Center on Dec. 16 to face the University of Delaware Blue Hens as they continue nonconference play. The game will be streamed at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.