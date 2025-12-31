Broncs searching for first MAAC win, lose to Iona

By Benjamin Shinault

Rider women’s basketball is still searching for its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference victory as the team fell to the Gaels of Iona University on Dec. 29, 72-53.

The Broncs have dropped nine of their last 10 games.

‘Out-played us’

The first quarter of the afternoon matchup was a tight one, as the score was tied up at four different points during the opening quarter of action.

But, by the end of the quarter, Iona sneaked out to a 16-11 lead. To open the second, junior guard Aliya McIver drove inside and scored to make it 16-13.

Following that, the Gaels went on a commanding 9-0 run, which was stopped by a layup by sophomore guard Amany Lopez, to make the score 25-15.

McIver, soon after, brought the Broncs within single digits with a layup of her own to bring Rider within eight.

Both teams chugged along in the remaining minutes of the first half by swapping buckets, but Rider couldn’t quite get on a run on the offensive side of the ball or accumulate some consistent solid defensive efforts.

The second half came to an end and the Broncs had some work to do heading into the break, as they were down by a few possessions, 33-24.

Bursting through the doors of the locker room was graduate student forward Kristina Ekofo, looking like a Bronc on a mission as she brought the Broncs within six points right out of the break coming off a layup and a free throw shot.

The fight continued on for Rider to start the second half as a bucket by freshman guard Alena Cofield brought the score to 36-29.

Unfortunately for Rider, Iona also stepped on the gas pedal and went on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes of the third quarter to put themselves up by 17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter began with a Cofield jumpshot to make the score 53-38. After that, junior guard Deb Okechukwu laced a 3-pointer to bring the Broncs within 12.

Iona would then respond with a 3-pointer of their own to put them up by 15. The 3-pointers kept raining down on the Broncs as two more were hit to put the Broncs down by 17 with just four minutes to play.

The Broncs would have a few more makes during the last four minutes of the game, but the hole was already dug, and Rider dropped its fifth straight game and are still winless in MAAC action.

McIver finished as the leading scorer and rebounding for Rider with her 12 points and nine rebounds.

“We got beat by a better team who out-played us, out-toughed us and outworked us,” Head Coach Jackie Hartzell said to Rider Athletics.

The Broncs will hop back into the practice gym and prepare for a quick turnaround as they are set to face Merrimack College at home on New Year’s Day. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.