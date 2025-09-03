Broncs secure a point in draw against NJIT, shutout by Saint Joseph’s

By Emma Hartigan and Benjamin Shinault

Rider women’s soccer is still in search of its first victory of the season after their game on Aug. 28 where the Broncs faced off against Saint Joseph’s University on the road in Philadelphia, but could not find the back of the net, losing 3-0. On Aug. 31, Rider suffered another shutout but secured a point with a 0-0 draw against New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Loss in Philly

The City of Brotherly Love did not treat the Broncs well as they were shutout 3-0.

The Hawks dug their talons into the Broncs within the first 15 minutes of the match with a goal, but Rider was able to stop the bleeding temporarily until the 32nd minute when the Hawks scored again to make it 2-0.

Offensively in the first half, the Broncs were able to get three shots off, but none of them landed. Sophomore forward Tess Ferrie was responsible for the two shots on goal during the game; however, that was all that Rider was able to get.

After the break, the Broncs could only rummage up one shot and the Hawks would have 10 with one of them getting past freshman goalkeeper Ashley Moore to put Saint Joseph’s up by three.

At the end of the match, Head Coach Drayson Hounsome shared his thoughts on the matchup with Rider Athletics.

“They tackled harder, sprinted faster, jumped higher and outfought us. Soccer wise we had some good moments but athletically we were not where they [Saint Joseph’s] are,” said Hounsome.

‘Our back line held strong’

It was a grind from start to finish for Rider women’s soccer on Aug. 31 against NJIT, but the Broncs held their ground in a hard-fought 0-0 draw. The defense was tested all night, facing 21 shots, with 17 of them in the second half, but they never broke.

Moore was a big reason why coming up with six saves, including two clutch stops, helped keep the game scoreless when the pressure was at its peak.

“They definitely put the pressure on us in the second half but the back line held really strong,” Moore said.

Offensively, it was not the Broncs’ day. Playing their third game in seven days took a toll, and it showed as the team tried to create chances offensively late in the match. Still, the group is not hanging their heads and looking ahead, Hounsome said.

“No one should be playing three games in seven days,” he said. “So there was always the risk in the second half that we wouldn’t have the ability to open up and create space.”

Women’s soccer will try to build on this strong defensive performance for their matchup against Delaware State University on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. on the Ben Cohen field.