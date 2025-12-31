Broncs show grit in narrow loss to Manhattan 

By Samantha Clark

Settling into Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, the Rider Broncs hosted the Manhattan University Jaspers on Dec. 29 for a heavily contested battle, ultimately falling 74-71 for their ninth straight loss, and third loss in MAAC play.

‘Just gotta keep going’

After missing their first three field goal attempts, the Broncs pushed the possession out of bounds to throw the Jaspers off and later gain the defensive rebound, allowing for sophomore forward Davis Bynum to splash a corner 3-pointer, scoring the game’s first points nearly two minutes in.

Multiple offensive rebounds allowed for another triple just 90 seconds later from sophomore guard Flash Burton.

Burton then lobbed one up for the first of three dunks from senior forward Shemani Fuller, who went on to reach a new career-high of 19 points.

“It takes some time,” Fuller said, “I prayed, and I got through it, and that’s all that matters.”

Left wide open just outside the arc, Burton splashed another 3-pointer, and Manhattan responded almost immediately with the same on the other end of the court.

Bynum hit two jumpshots from deep, going 3-for-4 in the opening eight minutes to secure seven points and maintain the high offensive energy in the Alumni Gymnasium.

The Broncs held the Jaspers scoreless for a minute and a half, followed by a scoreless streak of their own, allowing Manhattan to tie it up at 17-17.

Freshman guard AB Coulibaly snapped the draw and drought with a corner 3-pointer right in front of the Jaspers bench.

To tie it up, once again, at 22-22, freshman guard Jamir McNeil broke through defenders for a heavily contested two in the paint.

Senior forward Mohamad Diallo grabbed the defensive rebound and sophomore forward Cole McCabe grabbed the offensive rebound for the tip-in, proving strong efforts on both ends by the Broncs.

Rider then went on another drought, which was broken by Bynum, who delivered two shots at the line for the fourth tie of the half.

Fuller tipped in the Broncs’ first field goal in over four minutes off an offensive rebound, doing the same less than a minute later.

The Broncs held Manhattan scoreless, going 6-0 for two straight minutes with a layup from Bynum and a jumpshot from Fuller.

After a successful coach’s challenge, the Broncs regained possession in the final minute of play, opening the door for a 3-pointer from Burton, continuing their run over the Jaspers.

For only the second time all season, the Broncs headed into halftime with the advantage, 37-33.

Burton opened play in the second half with a contested layup, erupting the Bronc bench and the Alumni Gym.

Another dunk from Fuller, assisted by senior guard Zion Cruz, was followed almost immediately by a corner triple from Burton, allowing the Broncs to put up five points in less than a minute.

Fuller continued to make an impact with offensive rebounds and layups to score his 16th point of the night, marking the beginning of his new career high, previously scored against Virginia Commonwealth University on Dec. 22 with 15 points.

Rider continued on a scoreless streak for the following two minutes, allowing for Manhattan to close the gap to just one, until Bynum put up two after multiple missed attempts.

The door was opened for the Jaspers to regain the lead, but not for long, as a 3-pointer from Cruz put the Broncs back on top just 15 seconds later.

Burton splashed a two from deep, pulling the Broncs out of their sixth tie of the game, and with a layup from Bynum, Rider was on a 5-1 run.

Bynum knocked down two free throws, pushing him to 19 points, which is more than double of his previous career high, nine points, scored in the VCU matchup.

The Broncs went scoreless for a straight minute in the final two, and after Manhattan was put at the line, it was a one possession game.

Down by three with 11 seconds remaining, the Broncs battled, but the Jaspers battled back, causing a 74-71 loss, marking their ninth straight fall.

“We just gotta keep grinding,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said, “Nobody wants to be in this position, but we just gotta keep going.”

The Broncs face another MAAC matchup on Jan. 4, hosting the Siena Saints in the Alumni Gym at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.