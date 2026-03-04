Broncs sink to 4-9, await MAAC play against Iona

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider softball traveled south to participate in the Battle at the Max, and after dropping matchups against Campbell University and East Carolina University, the Broncs bounced back to take the last game against St. John’s University, 17-8.

Rough start

In the first game on Feb. 27, junior catcher and first baseman Kendall Reda-Fehsal scooped up an RBI single. Senior outfielder Maddie Luedtke doubled to move Reda-Fehsal up, allowing her to score on a passed ball.

Rider’s lead did not last long, though, as Campbell scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Down 6-1 in the top of the sixth, Cruz and Reda-Fehsal hit back-to-back singles before Luedtke walked to load the bases.

Sophomore first baseman Emma Morgan hit a two-run RBI single and junior infielder Kiersten Buchanan singled, cutting the deficit to just two runs.

The Fighting Camels scored again in the bottom of the sixth, however, freshman middle infielder Melissa Purcella opened the seventh inning with a double. Purcella then came around the bases to score, becoming the Broncs’ final base runner, as they took on a 7-5 loss.

In game two against East Carolina, senior pitcher Fallyn Stoeckel opened up the game with a double and sophomore Keegan St. Cyr reached on an error. “I think we had one of the best hitting weekends as a team in recent years, especially [when] facing some quality pitchers,” Cruz said.

From that point, it was all Pirates as they won, 10-2.

Round two

On Feb. 28, the Broncs had rematches against East Carolina and Campbell in a doubleheader.

Rider fell behind fast against the Pirates, trailing 6-0. In the top of the fourth, Cruz and junior outfielder Shelby Dyer threatened East Carolina in the seventh with a two-out single and a walk, giving Rider a chance. However, both runners were left stranded on the bases, the Broncs falling 7-2.

Against Campbell, Rider quickly fell to 6-0 at the start of the game. Stoeckel led off the bottom of the first with a walk, marking her as the only Bronc to reach the bases.

Campbell added one run in the fourth inning and five in the fifth, ending the game in five and shutting Rider out, 12-0.

Finished strong

The final game of the weekend was against St. John’s on March 1. After Cruz was hit by a pitch, everyone moved up on the bases and a wild pitch brought home another walk for Rider.

Reda-Fehsal hit an RBI single to extend Rider’s lead by three.

The Red Storm countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Rider responded with a solo home run to left field by Luedtke.

In the third, Wheeler hit a one-out double, Stoekel walked and Luedtke was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

The Red Storm fired back with six runs in the fourth inning to keep the game through the top of the sixth. Stoeckel, Luedtke and St. Cyr walked to load the bases and Morgan hit a two-run single to extend the Broncs’ lead, securing a 17-8 win.

“We played very strong, tough opponents, so we were challenged,” Head Coach Davon Ortega said.

The Broncs head into Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play in their next matchup when they visit the Iona University Gaels on March 7.