Broncs struggle in split-host tournament, fall to 2-6

By Terrell Munford and Glendale Eversley

Rutgers University and Rider hosted a volleyball tournament and the Broncs concluded with a 1-2 record, with their lone victory coming from playing the University of New Hampshire and the two losses against Rutgers and Saint Francis University.

Scarlet Knights joust the Broncs

On Sept. 10, Rider took on the Scarlet Knights to start off the tournament.

The Scarlet Knights were in command to start off the game, with a two point lead, 6-4. Rutgers went on a 6-1 run to extend their lead.

Rider did not back down as they responded with a 3-0 run, capped off by an ace from junior setter Makenna Mason.

Rutgers, however, charged back with a 6-0 run of their own, hitting .462 for the set, with two separate 6-0 runs taking the set.

The Broncs trailed early in the second set with a 5-2 deficit, charging back as they went on a 4-0 run during the serve and kill by senior opposite Kiannisha Santiago.

The Scarlet Knights responded back to take a 13-10 lead, but Rider stomped back to even the set with a 3-0 run of their own, including an ace from freshman libero and defensive specialist Carly Allen.

Rutgers with the lead, 21-18 closed out the set with a 4-0 run.

The Scarlet Knights did not trail behind throughout the third and final set, jumping out to a 12-3 lead.

With the Broncs down 21-9, they made their final push of the match with a 4-2 run, including a block and kill from graduate student middle hitter Carley McAleavey. The Rutgers lead, however, was too challenging to overcome and the Broncs walked out with a win in the third set to clinch the 3-0 sweep.

Broncs get back on track

After a tough match against Rutgers, the Broncs hosted the next two games in a doubleheader. In the first game, the Broncs welcomed the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Rider seemed to be clicking on all cylinders in the first set, coming out on top 25-12, on an aggressive play by junior outside hitter Rylah Robinson. The Wildcats clawed back to take the second set, 27-25, and gain a 2-1 advantage over the Broncs. This was followed with a 25-20 victory in the third.

The Broncs came out with force in the fourth set with Robinson and Santiago each chiming in four kills. Mason joined the party with 13 of her match high 52 assists in the set.

In an intense fifth set, the Broncs charged ahead with an early 8-6 lead, before the Wildcats swiped the next four points after switching sides to take a 10-8 lead. Trailing by two, with the Wildcats leading 12-10, the Broncs responded with back-to-back points, including five of the next six to take the set and walk out victorious.

Loss in the finale

In the final game of the day, Rider took on Saint Francis but fell short as the Red Flashes punched their ticket to the finish line with a 3-0 victory. Sacred Heart took the first set with a score of 25-19, cruising along in the second set with a 25-18 victory, and walking away with the win, winning 25-21.

The first set of the game was a tight one with the Broncs sneaking out to their largest lead at 6-3. Although, Saint Francis crawled back and finished on top in a tight game.

The second set did not favor the Broncs as they only had a 2-1 early lead. The Broncs came within striking distance throughout the game, but could not knot it up.

In an effort to avoid a sweep, the Broncs put on a good performance in the third set, but in the later stages the wheels fell off and allowed Saint Francis to have a 6-0 run. The Broncs could not stop Saint Francis’ momentum and were swept out of Alumni Gym.

Rohde spoke on her team’s performance and the missed opportunities the Broncs could have capitalized on throughout the game.

“I think overall it was not our best match and we didn’t play well as a team,” Rohde continued, “We recognized it early with the game and tried to play through it and work it out throughout the game, but it was not just flowing.”

The Broncs return for action on Sept. 18 as they take on the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.