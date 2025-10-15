Broncs suffer second NEC loss, sit at 6-6

By Kadie DiGiuseppe and Emma Geremia-Hartigan

Coming into an Oct. 10 Northeast Conference matchup against Saint Francis University, Rider field hockey won four straight. However, the Broncs faced their second shutout loss of the season, 2-0. Rider was not kept down for long, though, as they got back on track with a 4-3 double overtime victory over Georgetown University on Oct. 12.

‘It is the little things’

On a cool Oct. 10 night under the lights at Ben Cohen Field, Rider field hockey showed grit and determination in a NEC matchup against Saint Francis University for their breast cancer awareness game. Despite a strong defensive stand and improved second-half play, the Broncs fell 2–0.

The opening half was a test for Rider’s backline as Saint Francis built early pressure, earning multiple circle entries and penalty corners.

After trailing 2–0 at halftime, Rider came out with renewed energy in the second half. The Broncs tightened up defensively and controlled possession, creating several offensive opportunities and earning a 10–9 edge in penalty corners by the end of the period.

“I think in the second half, we focused on finding our rhythm defensively,” sophomore goalie Jade Regnart said. “We tried to limit the number of shots I was needing to face.”

Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith echoed that focus on details, emphasizing that close conference matchups often come down to execution.

“We want the girls to understand that it is the little things that make the difference in a game like that,” Carey-Smith said.

Regnart, who finished with seven saves, spoke to her defensive performance against the Red Flash.

“Every save is vital from my side,” Regnart said. “I have to perform for my team and do my absolute best.”

A quick turnaround

On Oct. 12, the Broncs quickly bounced back from their second shutout of the season. Within the first couple minutes of their game against the Georgetown Bulldogs, junior midfielder Ang Borisow connected on a goal with the assist from junior forward Emma Bonshak.

The early 1-0 Rider lead lit a fire underneath Georgetown, who went on to take nine more shots in the first quarter.

The first 10 minutes of the second quarter were highly competitive, but after freshman forward Ryleigh Damminger scored her first goal of the season, the Broncs added onto their offensive successes and took a 2-0 lead before halftime.

The Bulldogs offense came out swinging to start the second half. Three minutes in, they scored their first goal and the game was quickly tied 2-2 by the end of the quarter. Rider knew they had to get back in the game offensively if they wanted to walk away with a victory, so in the final quarter, senior forwards Valeria Perales and Semra Said led the charge.

Perales took two quick shots at the cage, but both were unsuccessful. Said stepped up to the stage and scored her fourth goal of the season, giving the Broncs the lead.

Georgetown would not go away quiet, though. Five minutes after what looked to be the game winning goal by Rider, Georgetown tied the score 3-3, forcing overtime.

The Broncs are no stranger to overtime, with this being the fourth overtime appearance they have made, the most recent one being their 4-3 double overtime win at La Salle University on Oct. 5. However, Rider did not play like they were experienced in the first overtime, but were able to come away from the first 10 minutes without allowing a Georgetown goal.

In double overtime, Georgetown took one final shot, but it was not enough. After playing the entire 73 minutes, Said finished off Rider’s weekend with a sweet victory and scored the game winning goal, ending with a 4-3 win.

Before this game, Said had not scored multiple goals in a single game since October 2022 in Rider’s 4-1 win over Bryant.

Said and Perales combined for 10 shots during the game while Regnart finished with a career-high 17 saves.

The Broncs improved to 6-6 in the season and remain in fourth place in the NEC.

On Oct. 17, Rider will host Long Island University at Ben Cohen Field at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.