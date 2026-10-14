Broncs sweep weekend, hold strong behind Regnart’s domination

By Emma Geremia-Hartigan

Rider field hockey secured two shutout victories in their home stretch over the weekend, defeating a Northeast Conference opponent in Mercyhurst University, 7-0, before holding off Davidson College, 1-0.

From the jump

Rider opened the Oct. 9 matchup with an early offensive push, as senior defender Emma Bonshak scored a minute into the match for a 1-0 lead.

Bonshak was recognized by the conference as an NEC Week 7 Prime Performer for her play across the weekend of matches at Ben Cohen Field.

Senior forward Liv Cox followed exactly one minute later, finding the back of the cage to double Rider’s advantage.

The Broncs continued applying pressure throughout the opening quarter, recording nine shots to establish early control.

Mercyhurst was kept without a shot attempt throughout the first period.

Rider carried its momentum into the second quarter with two shot attempts early that were saved before sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger broke through.

Junior forward Amanda Walker added another goal in the 24th minute, and at the end of the half, freshman midfielder Eja-Maylin Mahdaoui scored the Broncs’ fifth goal.

Rider entered halftime with a 5-0 advantage after outshooting Mercyhurst 16-0 through the opening 30-minutes, displaying their strength on both sides of the game.

With their significant lead, senior goalkeeper Sarah Fitzpatrick entered in the second half, taking over duties for Regnart on Senior Night, where she recorded two saves to complete the 7-0 shutout.

Rider put on a dominant showing with a 25-5 shot advantage over Mercyhurst, including an 18-2 advantage in shots on goal.

The Broncs also held a 14-1 advantage in penalty corners, reflecting their offensive pressure throughout the matchup.

‘Lights a fire inside of me’

Dealing with torrential downpour from start to finish, Rider spent much of the Oct. 11 match defending against an aggressive Davidson offense, but junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart was on a mission.

The Wildcats earned their first penalty corner in the opening minutes, leading to a Regnart save, making another just before Davidson earned its second penalty corner, missing their shot wide.

Rider responded with three consecutive penalty corners in the 10th minute, where Bonshak recorded Rider’s first shot on goal, but the attempt was saved.

Davidson ramped up the pressure to open the second quarter, forcing Regnart to make three saves.

The Broncs trailed 9-3 in shots taken, but survived the pressure, making eight saves in the first half alone to keep a 0-0 score at halftime.

The Broncs faced their first major challenge at the 40th minute, when a trio of penalty corners produced two shots from the Wildcats.

Regnart stopped the first, then junior defender Hailey Hoffman made a defensive save on the final shot, preventing Davidson from taking the lead.

On the Broncs’ first penalty corner of the second half, Bonshak scored in the 42nd minute to give the Broncs a 1-0 lead.

“Seeing that we had one on the board, and zero against, that lights a fire inside of me,” Regnart said.

Regnart’s flame burned strong until the end, making consecutive saves in the 50th minute before stopping another shot off a Davidson penalty corner.

The Wildcats continued to explode with offensive opportunities, forcing Regnart to make a pair of saves, before Davidson was awarded a penalty stroke.

On the attempt, Regnart read the attacker and tracked the ball well to make the save on a premium scoring chance, preserving Rider’s 1-0 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

The Broncs held off every attack that came their way, despite facing 17 shots over the second half.

Davidson was unable to break past Regnart, securing the second shutout victory of the weekend.

Regnart finished with a career-high 19 saves, being named as the NEC Defensive Player of the Week and a NEC Week 7 Prime Performer.

Carey-Smith said, “As long as they can keep believing in our ultimate goal, and we keep working as a cohesive unit, things should go well.”

The Broncs will play at Ben Cohen Field against Wagner College on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. and Sacred Heart University on Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. Both games will be streamed on BroncVision.