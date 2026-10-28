Broncs swept to end their season, playoff hopes still in the balance

By Liliana R. Basile

Rider field hockey dropped both of their final games in the regular season, losing 2-1 in an overtime shootout to Northeast Conference opponent Stonehill and falling 6-1 in a non-conference matchup with Columbia University.

Shootout thriller

On Oct. 23, the Broncs faced the Skyhawks in Easton, Massachusetts where both teams were hungry and had something to prove.

The Broncs racked up six fouls across the opening 10 minutes, with junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart making her first save of the day.

In the 11th minute, the Skyhawks took advantage of the early fouls, scoring a penalty stroke goal for the first lead of the match.

By the beginning of the second period, Rider went on the offensive with a shot blocked to open a strong sequence in the circle.

After senior midfielder Ang Borisow gave the Broncs a penalty corner, sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger scored the first goal for Rider, assisted by senior defender Emma Bonshak.

At the end of the first half, Rider got three more penalty corners, but the score remained tied, 1-1, into halftime.

The third period was relatively quiet, aside from freshman midfielder Ella Lewis hitting the post and Regnart making a save.

Early attacks highlighted the fourth period, as the Broncs survived four shots by the Skyhawks, then had back-to-back shots get saved on the other end.

By the end of regulation time, the Broncs had a total of seven shots and seven penalty corners before heading into overtime.

In the first overtime period, Rider won the shot battle, 5-2, over Stonehill, and with no shots by either side in the second overtime, it was tied 1-1 into the shootout.

The shootout consisted of a total of 12 rounds, with six players from each team going against their opponent’s goalkeeper.

Sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger and Bonshak made their shots for the Broncs, but missing their final three attempts allowed the Skyhawks to knock down their final two, sealing a 2-1 loss.

Regular season finale

The Broncs took to the field for the final time of the regular season on Oct. 25, with the Lions controlling the match from the start.

Rider was outshot 8-0 across the opening period, with the Lions scoring the first goal of the match, despite two saves by Regnart in that time.

At the beginning of the second period, the Broncs swapped Regnart out of the net for senior goalkeeper Sarah Fitzpatrick.

In the first 30 seconds of the second period, the Lions extended their lead with a goal, leaving it 2-0 in favor of Columbia.

Later in the period, Rider responded, when Borisow scored the first and only goal they would get for that game.

By the end of the first half, the Broncs scored on their lone shot and trailed the shot total, 12-1, at halftime.

Fitzpatrick made a save within the opening minute of the second half and made another in the later half of the period, but the Lions ramped up their offensive pressure.

Columbia broke through at the end of the third period, then tacked on three more goals in the final period for a five goal advantage that held until the final whistle.

With this being the last game of the regular season, we say goodbye to our seniors and wish them luck in their future.

Rider holds hope to make the NEC Tournament if other results fall into their favor, but the Broncs will have to play the waiting game to see if their season will continue.

This story will be updated.