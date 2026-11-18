Broncs take a dominant victory before dropping the following two

By Joshua Yuhas

Continuing their road stretch to open their season, Rider women’s basketball won 56-45 against Central Connecticut State University, lost 65-47 against Yale University and lost 63-54 against Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Firing out the gates

The Broncs opened on a 9-0 run against the Blue Devils on Nov. 12, led by a 3-pointer and a jump shot from graduate student guard Giana Hoddinott.

After surrendering a layup, Hoddinott knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

By the end of the first quarter, Rider held a 22-4 lead over Central Connecticut State, as the Broncs shot 53% from the field and four of six from distance.

Rider did not make a shot from the field in the second quarter and the Blue Devils opened on a pair of free throws and a jump shot.

The Broncs produced four of their six free throws in the middle of the quarter for a 26-10 advantage.

In the final minute, the Blue Devils cut the deficit to 10 before halftime.

The Blue Devils went on a run that was ended with a 3-pointer to drop the gap to just five.

Head Coach Jackie Hartzell was forced to call a timeout, but a 9-2 run for the Blue Devils tied the game at 34 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Broncs closed the quarter out strong with a nine-point advantage by its end.

Hoddinott would make six free throws, ending the night with 18 points and sealing the victory.

“Everything was clicking for us on both ends of the floor,” Hartzell said.

Struggles beyond the perimeter

It was a slow start against the Bulldogs on Nov. 14 as the Broncs fell down by 12 due to a 14-2 run over the opening eight minutes.

Cofield and McIver took over the final two minutes with both of them hitting a pair of free throws and McIver adding a score, trailing 16-10 after one quarter.

Yale scored four from the charity stripe and freshman forward Jordan Barnes split them with a score inside the paint.

A McIver layup left the Broncs behind, 20-16, until the Bulldogs extended their lead.

Up to the end of the half, the Bulldogs connected twice from deep to lead by 12 points by halftime.

Just over two minutes into the third quarter, Hoddinott swished the Broncs first 3-pointer.

“We started feeling the pressure of not making shots and needed someone to make one to get us going,” Hartzell said. “It seemed like once Giana [Hoddinott] made one it helped everyone relax and we started making more shots.”

When play resumed it was a back-and-forth battle, however, Yale held a 49-35 lead into the final quarter.

Freshman guard Colleen Besachio was the hot hand of the final quarter, making a jump shot and two 3-pointers by the halfway point.

A Hoddinott 3-pointer preceded a 10-1 run by the Bulldogs until the final buzzer, closing an 18-point loss.

Dropped at the end

After falling behind, 15-3, early on Nov. 17 against the Knights, the Broncs cut the deficit in half.

Freshman guard Millie Perry knocked down two 3-pointers in the second quarter to tie it up at 22, but an exchange of runs left the Knights leading 36-34 into halftime.

McIver, Cofield and Besachio each made layups to put the Broncs ahead 40-36, until the Knights began to take control, ending the third quarter with the Broncs down, 51-46.

Sweeney and Besachio knocked down shots from the perimeter for a 55-54 score, but the Knights hit a pair of layups to seal a 63-54 loss for Rider.

“We are definitely still a work in progress. We have had some good moments in our first 3 games but we have plenty to work on,” Hartzell said.

The Broncs will remain on the road for a pair of games when they take on Wagner College on Nov. 20 and Seton Hall University on Nov. 23. The Wagner game will be streamed on NEC Front Row.