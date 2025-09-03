Broncs take one of two in Salt City Classic

By Lindsay Scarola

Rider volleyball’s season began at the Salt City Classic tournament in Syracuse, New York on Aug. 20 with a 3-1 win against Le Moyne College and a loss on Aug. 30 to Syracuse University, 3-1.

Rider sinks the Dolphins

After Le Moyne scored the match’s opening point, senior outside hitter Brynn Johnson had three aces during Rider’s 6-0 run.

The Dolphins fought back by rallying to take the lead. Down 16-14, junior middle hitter Molly Rohde had two aces.

The Broncs went on another run that would maintain their lead for the rest of the set, winning it 25-20.

Rider seemed to be in control of set two with an early 7-3 lead, but when trailing 20-15, Le Moyne came back and went on a 5-0 run to tie the game and scored two-straight points.

In a back and forth battle, the Dolphins were able to take set two with a 26-24 victory.

The momentum from set two carried into set three with Le Moyne having a 9-5 lead.

Down 21-20, Rohde and senior opposite hitter Kiannisha Santiago had back-to-back combo blocks for two points.

Rohde delivered an ace for the final point in the 25-22 set three win.

Rider’s momentum carried into the fourth set. Aces by freshman libero/defensive specialist Carly Allen and Santiago helped build a 7-3 lead.

Johnson had back-to-back kills to start a 6-1 run that put the Broncs up 16-11. Santiago gained nine service points to end the fourth set. Rider won 25-11 but came out on top 3-1.

Rohde expressed how excited she is for the season, “It feels really good to be back and I am very excited for the team we have this year!”

The split

Eight ties occurred in the first set not allowing either side to gain traction. Tied at 11, Syracuse took a lead it did not lose.

Leading 18-17, the Orange would score four-straight points but the Broncs were able to counter with a 3-0 run.

Syracuse was able to recover, taking set one 25-22.

In another close matchup, the Broncs went up 5-4 leading to the Orange scoring four points for the lead, but Rider fought back to tie the set.

After the Broncs went on a 5-1 run, the Orange went on a 4-0 run to keep the lead.

Four-straight points in a row from Rider gave it a 23-21 lead, but Syracuse made another run to take set two 25-23.

Coming out of the break, Rider built a 7-3 lead on the court, but the Orange responded by tying the set at 9.

Down 15-14, graduate middle hitter Carley McAleavey had a kill and a block to start a run for Rider.

The Orange tied the set once again at 21 but the Broncs responded with three-straight points to hang onto a 25-23 set three win.

Rider led 13-12 until Syracuse went on a 5-0 run, however, the Broncs answered and scored four-straight.

Down 19-18, Syracuse had the final run gaining six to secure the fourth set, 25-21, leading Rider to go down 3-1.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo said, “The opening weekend had its share of good and not so good, but we definitely came away knowing little more about ourselves.”

The Broncs will travel to West Point, New York to participate in the Black Knight Invitational versus Binghamton University on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m., and on Sept. 6 play Hofstra University at 10 a.m., and Army University at 3 p.m.