Broncs undefeated in NEC play, drop one against the Hoyas

By Liliana R. Basille and Emma Geremia-Hartigan

Opening their Northeast-Conference play, Rider field hockey won their first game of the season, winning 4-0 over Long Island University before falling in a non-conference matchup to Georgetown, 2-1, at home.

Shark week triumph

The tension was already high on Sept. 18 against the Sharks, with the Broncs hungry to break their six-game losing streak.

The Broncs wasted no time in racking up shots on goal, with sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger breaking through later in the first period for the Broncs’ first goal.

By the end of the first quarter, Rider produced five shots on goal, earning two penalty corner opportunities in that stretch.

In the last five minutes of the second half, the Broncs applied the pressure on the Sharks, leading to a goal scored by senior forward Liv Cox for a two-goal advantage for Rider.

The Broncs charged into the offensive circle in the first minute of the second half when senior defender Emma Bonshak found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

The last goal came with just under three minutes remaining, when freshman midfielder Eja-Maylin Mahdaoui scored the first goal of her collegiate career to close the scoring.

The Broncs finished the game with 20 shots on goal, 10 penalty corners and junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart made seven saves to secure the shutout and a 1-0 NEC record.

Battle to the final whistle

A back-and-forth battle in open play left the first opportunity to the Hoyas on Sept. 20, with a penalty corner that the Broncs fended off.

In the 10th minute, Georgetown turned up the heat with a penalty corner, however, Rider’s defense blocked the Hoyas’ shot.

A few minutes later, Regnart fought off a flurry of attacks, where she kept her composure to make three saves.

“[Regnart] was really fired up today to play,” Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith said. “Usually when a goalkeeper has a great save, I know as a field player, that motivates me to be that much better. Our kids have to learn to bounce off of those great saves.”

The Broncs first shot came in the second period when freshman midfielder Caroline Mauer’s shot was blocked.

Regnart made four saves to keep Georgetown off the scoreboard.

Rider came out of halftime looking to create more chances with a penalty corner that, once again, had Mauer’s shot blocked.

Georgetown found the first score in the third quarter and, just over a minute later, the Hoyas added another goal.

Senior midfielder Ang Borisow put the Broncs on the board off an assist from Bonshak, cutting the Georgetown lead to one.

“That was a big energy booster. I think we just have to keep that up and continue getting goals after that,” Bonshak said.

Pulling their goalkeeper and adding an extra attacker for the final six minutes, Rider held an offensive push heading into the final quarter.

On four corner-penalty chances in the final few minutes, the Broncs were unable to score.

While they were doubled in shot output, the Broncs put up a hard fight to the Hoyas, finishing the game with eight penalty corners, including seven in the second half alone.

Throughout the day, Regnart made a group of stellar saves, whether in open play or from penalty corners, ending with nine saves.

Bonshak believed fans gave the team energy, but the Broncs need to create more offensively.

“I think it was a great turnout with a great audience here,” Bonshak said. “We need to contribute more offensively and help out our goalie with all those saves.”

Carey-Smith said Rider made mistakes, but the team showed improvement in overall play.

“We were making some errors, but in general we played very well,” Carey-Smith said. “We were playing team field hockey, not individual hockey. Some old habits we had, came back to haunt us, so we have to fix those errors.”

After collecting their first win of the season and a strong showing in their narrow home loss, Rider field hockey will return to NEC action on the road against New Haven University on Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and Quinnipiac University on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Carey- Smith said Rider’s mistakes allowed some of its previous habits to return, but she still felt the team showed improvement in its overall play.

“We were making some errors, but in general we played very well,” Carey- Smith said. “We were playing team field hockey, not individual hockey. Some of the old habits we had, came back to haunt us, so we have to fix those errors.”

After collecting their first win of the season and a strong showing in their narrow home loss, Rider field hockey will return to NEC action on the road against New Haven University on Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and Quinnipiac University on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.