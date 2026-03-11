Business Hall of Fame welcomes four alumni to 2026 class

By Samantha Clark

Rider recently announced the inductees for the Norm Brodsky College of Business Hall of Fame’s 2026 class: Robert J. Decker Jr. ’93, Jim Drake ’93, Karen West ’82, ’89 and Joseph Hudicka ’93, ’00.

The biennial induction honors those who have made significant contributions to the university’s business community, both inside and outside the classroom.

This year’s list of inductees is comprised of four individuals that are highly active in campus life, whether that be through shaping young minds as professors, bringing experiential learning programs to Lawrenceville or simply engaging with the Rider community on a regular basis.

Meet the inductees

Through the end of summer 2025 and early fall 2025, an email blast that called for a new class of inductees was sent out to business alumni, faculty and staff and posted on social media, which pushed the reach to connected employers and the extended Rider community.

A pool of 10 candidates were narrowed down based on the merit of career achievements, engagement in the industry and the representation of knowledge in business. This list was then sent to the selection committee, made up of previous Hall of Fame members, who selected the four inductees.

The first of the four is Decker, who upon graduating with the class of 1993, was presented with the President’s Award, an honor that recognizes exceptional academic achievement. After Rider, he went on to continue achieving greatness at Johnson & Johnson, where he now serves as the vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

Similar to the other inductees, Decker remains active in the Norm Brodsky community, as he works on the Accounting Advisory Council where he mentors students through internships and co-op opportunities in the corporate accounting field. Additionally, through his time at Johnson & Johnson, Decker was able to bring the J&J Case Competition to the business program, one of the signature student experiences in the college.

Dean of the Norm Brodsky College of Business Eugene Kutcher, said each inductee is “very actively involved. … The fact that Rider continues to be part of their story and they choose to still engage with us as much as they do, it just makes it even more special.”

Drake is another inductee that is actively committed to student success at the university.

As an employer at Barclays Investment Bank for more than two decades, Drake sat at the heart of one of the most successful financial institutions in the world, allowing him to bring his business knowledge to the classroom.

Returning to his alma mater, Drake has committed his time as the longtime chair of the Norm Brodsky College of Business’ Executive Advisory Council, allowing him to serve as a pivotal support system for the university’s Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation, a seal that ensures quality education for business and accounting students.

“[Drake] actively came to Admitted Students Day and helped us recruit for the new cohort,” Kutcher said. “He came as a judge for the Business in Action finale last year, so he is [helping] us every day.”

The final two inductees remain committed to the university on another level, as both currently serve as adjunct professors in the business program. For over three decades, West worked among accounting, finance, operations and strategic leadership fields, gaining a well-rounded approach to the world of business. With that, she brings a wide variety of expertise to the university.

West is a founding member of Rider’s Gail Bierenbaum Leadership Council, an adviser for Rider’s Human Resources board and an adjunct professor for human resources and organizational development, allowing her to help shape the student experience in diverse areas.

“I simply enjoy helping however I can, staying involved in campus activities, and teaching. The students are so smart and enthusiastic that I feel lucky to be part of their experience,” West said.

Finally, Hudicka teaches business at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and serves as a main contributor of experiential learning programs to Rider’s business students. As a co-founder of a consulting firm, the CEO of a nonprofit organization and an author, Hudicka also brings a wide variety of skills to his classroom. As a professor, he assists students by providing “internships and practical opportunities in entrepreneurship and analytics,” according to Kutcher.

The night of nights

These honorees are set to be inducted on May 7 at The Marigold in Somerset. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the ceremony will then commence with a legacy video that honors the achievements and impact the inductees have had on students and the university.

In addition to the four alumni, a corporate inductee is always honored, celebrating the relationship the university has with one organization. This year’s honoree, Ernst & Young, is an accounting firm that is part of the “Big Four,” which is comprised of the four largest professional service networks in the world.

“The partnerships we have with employers is everything to us,” Kutcher said, emphasizing the importance of celebrating the relationships between organizations and the business college.

Alumni, friends and family of the inductees, business firms the program holds relationships with and the broader Rider community are invited to celebrate the evening, which also serves as a fundraiser that supports the experiential learning program, allowing all proceeds to be directly returned to the students and the experiences the university offers them.

With the ceremony approaching, the college looks forward to celebrating the achievements of those whose continued engagement and mentorship have strengthened the business school, creating meaningful opportunities for Rider students.

Kutcher said, “All of us need to see where we’re going. If we’re putting all this effort in coursework and internship, we want to get a glimpse into what life is going to look like on the other side.”