Students share their paths to professional success

By Zyheim Bell

The Career Development and Success department hosted an internship panel on Oct. 28, where students from the College of Arts and Sciences shared their experience with internships and working with the department in an effort to outreach and foster connection with students.

“We have been reflecting on how to prepare the students to succeed,” said Employer Relations Coordinator Sugenny Santiago. “We have been able to connect with students that have been able to participate in all these different experiences … So we wanted to replicate that effect and offer that opportunity and knowledge, and that insight with the other students.”

The panel consisted of four students from across the spectrum of majors within the College of Arts and Sciences; Senior public relations major Brianna Velazquez, junior psychology major Ellie Baptichon, senior cybersecurity major Jordyn Bostick and senior film and television major Briana Bradley. Each of the panelists answered a range of questions, shared stories from their favorite internship experiences, listed the campus connections they took advantage of and shared advice to fellow students who hope to land internships.

Campus involvement was a big theme of the night as each of the panelists shared their own specific experiences and campus engagements that aided them in their search for internships. These experiences gave them the tools to navigate workspaces like Rider’s CybHer, which Bostick said gave her the perspective of being a woman in tech, to hands-on experiences like Rider Athletics, which allowed Bradley to work as a video production assistant. Velazquez and Baptichon are both members of the Gail Bierenbaum Leadership Council, among their other engagements, and have used the council to learn confidence and the importance of self-advocacy.

The internship panel is just one of the initiatives the CDS department implements to connect with students. “We have always been very adamant about how can we really put all of this information in front of the students in a way that they can really relate,” Santiago said.

Other initiatives like workshops, networking events and more panel events assist in the efforts of enhancing the overall student experience and preparation.

Chris Young, another employer relations coordinator hosted the panel alongside Santiago. The duo encouraged students to walk away from the panel wanting to start getting involved, and understanding that the CDS was available to them.

“Students need to start early with us … schedule an appointment with your respective career coach because that will really lay the groundwork and set up the path,” Young said.

When Young takes on helping a student, they become a part of his “portfolio.” He said keeping tabs on students after that initial meeting and making sure that they follow up with each of the next steps is important.

Young stressed that the students he works with utilize LinkedIn, one of the first things he sets up with them.

“I’m on LinkedIn almost all day, every day … If I see any type of opportunity that might be up a student’s alley I send it right to them,” Young said.

Having an extra set of eyes on LinkedIn for opportunities is helpful, Young said, “because it’s tough with juggling classes and work, and being a student.”

Bradley was an example of the one-on-one work that Young takes with students. During the panel, she shared multiple memories of being able to come to Young for advice, provide clarity and improve her “bare” LinkedIn profile.

“Going about preparing for [an internship application] I had quite a few meetings with Chris and Carl,” Bradley said.

She also shared a memory of Chris being there to advise her to take a chance at an internship even though she was unsure of herself.

“He was like ‘no, no, no, you might end up loving it.’ And I’m really glad because I had got a phone call a few weeks after I applied, from who is my now boss,” Bradley shared. “Listen to your career coaches, they know what they are talking about.”

Santiago encouraged students to come out to more events hosted by the CDS. As her team continues to break down the “silos” and call for more collaboration, she urges students to know, “We are here, we are part of your village, we are here to support you.”

Brianna Velazquez is a copy editor for The Rider News and was on the Career Development and Success department internship panel. She had no part in the writing or editing of this story.