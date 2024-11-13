CDI opens its doors to students under stress

By Katherine Sukunda

ON Friday, Nov. 8, members of Rider’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosted its fourth “Open Door Conversation” of the fall semester in the Bart Luedeke Center.

The intention behind organizing open-door events is to allow students an opportunity to network with each other and discuss issues that are important to them, according to Jasmine Johnson, director of the CDI.

However, the topic of this week’s discussion pivoted to the recent presidential election results, providing students with a safe space to debrief and reflect on the race.

“We have some students that are happy and excited, and then we have some other students that may not feel that way,” said Johnson.

Johnson stressed the importance of having a resource like the CDI available to students during a time when the country is facing considerable division.

“As a community, we really have to come together, because, nationally, there has been a divide, and we don’t want that to infiltrate home, and Rider is home for many of us,” said Johnson.

Johnson explained that, while the center is a safe space, it is also a place for difficult conversations.

Student Assistant Nicholas Depass, a sophomore psychology major, who has worked with the CDI for two semesters, takes great pride in the many opportunities and events that the center has to offer students and faculty.

Depass emphasized that the ability to build a community through these open-door conversations is one of the CDI’s best attributes.

Regarding the CDI’s new focus on the election, Depass hopes to achieve peace for students amidst the division.

“I’m hoping to achieve clarity for students and peace of mind knowing that it’s okay to agree to disagree while still keeping the bonds that we have for our fellow students,” said Depass.

Graduate assistant Kyylah Harley, who has worked with the center for about one year, weighed in on the importance of having a sense of belonging and community while attending a university like Rider.

Harley explained that, when she first started looking at schools [for her undergraduate and graduate degree,] Rider’s CDI influenced her decision. She felt the CDI helped her feel comforted and welcomed during her time at Rider.

“Finding this space and finding other people like me who felt the same way as me was a plus for this university,” said Harley.

Despite the current divide students may be facing on campus as a result of the election, Harley stressed how we are still a community, above anything.

“There will be moments where we will disagree or we will agree to disagree on things, but we’re still a community overall,” said Harley. “I think everyone just needs to have a space where they can feel loved, heard and seen.”