Chapel choir promotes unity while uplifting alumni

By Cal Sutton



Rider’s Westminster Chapel Choir hosted their first concert of the year on Oct. 30, called “I Am/We Are.” The performance’s program was one which considered the diversity in each ensemble as students come and go each year.

The choir performed in Gill Chapel through both large-group choral pieces, as well as solos with piano melodies.

Nicole Aldrich, the director of the Westminster Chapel Choir, started at Rider this fall, with “I Am/We Are,” as her first concert with the group. The choir also has a new set of students join to perform, as it is a choir geared toward freshmen and sophomores.

“[Starting at Rider] has been a really easy transition, and a lot of it is due to the graduate assistants that I have,” Aldrich said.

Makiah Robinson and Daniel J. Piver are both graduate assistant conductors for the Westminster Chapel Choir.

This performance also highlighted two Westminster Choir College alumni, both of whom composed music that was selected to be performed by the group.

When creating a repertoire of potential pieces to perform for a concert, Aldrich said in an interview with The Rider News that she keeps music in piles to narrow down to the final selections. When she found that two of the pieces were by former Westminster students, she knew she had to use them.

Rosephanye Powell, ’87, composed the piece “To Sit and Dream.” The song was inspired by the words of Langston Hughes’ “To You.”

“It is deeply meaningful to know that my alma mater continues to honor my work,” Powell said. “Westminster Choir College played a significant role in shaping my identity as a musician, educator and composer, so having my music performed there feels like a full-circle moment and a reminder of the enduring bonds formed through music.”

Powell’s outlook on the positive impacts of creating and sharing music reflect what “I Am/We Are” aimed to show the audience about unity.

“Choral music teaches far more than musicianship,” Powell said. “It cultivates discipline, collaboration, empathy and the ability to listen deeply to others. Through singing together, young people learn to build community and discover the power of their collective voice.”

B.E. Boykin, ’13, composed “i am,” based on Brittny Ray Crowell’s poem, “Intermission of Aether and Earthe.”

“So much of my own artistry was nurtured during my time there,” Boykin said. “I’m grateful that Westminster continues to celebrate the work of its alumni and, in doing so, allows current students to see the many creative paths their own Westminster experience can inspire.”

Westminster Chapel Choir highlighted many student voices through solo pieces and solo opportunities within full-group songs.

Each student’s voice brought something unique to the performance, still perpetuating the idea of diversity and unity in the group.

Reese Bennett is a sophomore music education major and member of the Westminster Chapel Choir.

“It’s really important nowadays to be able to sing about unity and being together,” Bennett said. “It’s important to keep your loved ones close and really treasure the people you have in your life.”

Bennett’s favorite piece in the performance was “Part of Me Hurtling Toward.”

Sophia Morrone is a sophomore music education major and a soprano in the Westminster Chapel Choir. She sang a solo for the song “An April Day.”

“I think a lot of it was really eye-opening, especially because so many of my close friends are in the choir. It was beautiful to be singing songs about close friendship and the hardships of life that we all face, together with them,” Morrone said.

Morrone also shared that her favorite piece was “Part of Me Hurtling Toward.”

At the end of the Chapel Choir’s performance, Aldrich invited all current and former students of Westminster Choir College to come to the front of the chapel to sing a signature piece, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” by Peter C. Lutkin.

The invitation for all WCC members, current and past, to join together in song resembled the goal of “I Am/We Are:” unity.