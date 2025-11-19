Cranberry Court crowned on the royally red carpet

By Stacie Hueter and Teagan Rotella

Lights, camera, fashion! Rider’s evening of glitz, the annual Cranberry and White Affair, entranced students into spending their Saturday evening at the Bart Luedeke Center’s Cavalla Room.

The event was hosted by Rider’s Student Entertainment Council and welcomed students at 7 p.m. in red carpet glamour, including suits, tuxedos and dresses, with some even tipping it off with accessories like faux-fur jackets.

The catering crew set up delicious finger foods, such as quesadillas and macaroni and cheese poppers, for guests to enjoy, and also fixed up a delectable dessert section, including cheesecakes and vibrantly colored macaroons, sampling classic flavors like raspberry and pistachio.

The DJ played remixes of famous songs, such as “Woman” by Doja Cat and “American Boy” by Estelle, featuring Kanye West, entertaining the students with groovy tunes.

Above the DJ was a giant “HOLLYWOOD” sign, similar to the one found in Los Angeles.

Two giant Oscar trophies stood in front of large red curtains, giving the appearance of a luxurious, coveted event.

The rosy curtains and stanchions outside of Cavalla appeared to mimic an Academy Awards ceremony entrance, a key award show for actors, separating students from the first-floor lobby to the red carpet.

The crimson lights complemented the Hollywood-esque theme and color pattern of the party.

One attendee, Mike Biamonte, a freshman music production major, said he was, “Not a big party guy, but I think it’s alright.”

Biamonte used his musicianship to play accompanying piano melodies along with some of the songs, surprising the guests with his skills.

Students nodded their heads to the beat of the music while enjoying their food and sweet treats.

Meanwhile, the students anticipated the crowning of the event’s Cranberry Court.

Students and nominees excitedly waited near the DJ booth as the executive board members of the SEC announced the winners of the occasion after voting for the best nominee based on their election video.

“Now, let’s give a big round of applause as we recognize our Cranberry Court nominees!” senior finance major and Vice President of Student Affairs for SGA Cassaundra Alicea said.

Alicea helped plan Cranberry Court this year and believed it was a great way to celebrate seniors.

Cranberry Court nominees walked out one by one on the red carpet toward the DJ booth, each entering with a song of their choice, including “Unstoppable” by Sia and “Won’t He Do It” by Koryn Hawthorne.

After each nominee proudly walked the red carpet, it was time to announce the 2025 winners of Cranberry Court.

“Congratulations to our 2025 Cranberry Court winners: Journey New and Mekhia Gwynn!” Alicea said.

A round of applause erupted as senior criminal justice major Journey New and senior arts entertainment industries management major Mekhia Gwynn hugged each other then placed their new crowns on each other’s head.

After putting on their crowns, they posed for some photos then thanked everyone for the votes and Rider for the countless opportunities.

Gwynn has been a heavily involved student at Rider. From being an orientation leader last year, director of hall relations for Rider’s Residence Hall Association, to co-chair for Rider’s Relay for Life chapter after being the marketing and social media chair last year, she’s done it all.

When asked about getting nominated for Cranberry Court, Gwynn said, “Truly, I was a bit nervous, but also, just [going] through it, I was just having fun.”

Before the Cranberry and White Affair, the Cranberry Court nominees engaged in multiple different challenges to show off their Rider pride, such as a photo challenge, a scavenger hunt on campus, Rider trivia and a video they each made that showcased their own creativity.

Gwynn highlighted how, despite competing against each other for the crown, all of the nominees remained friendly throughout this experience.

She has cherished the countless opportunities Rider has offered throughout her college career.

Gwynn said, “As I said in my speech, I chose Rider, but Rider accepted me. Everything I got to experience and learn, the good and the bad, I really do appreciate Rider for that.”

Zyheim Bell is a news editor and a member of the SEC and Journey New is a social media editor and one of the Cranberry Court winners. They both had no part in the writing or editing of this story.