Drag pros and prospects perform ‘electric’ 2000s throwbacks

The crowd was up on their feet, dancing while colorful stage lights flashed and speakers blasted “Starships” by Nicki Minaj. Accordion fans opening and closing or “clapping” was all that could be heard over the music.

Rider’s Drag Race returned to the Bart Luedeke Center’s stage on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Before entering the theater, students picked up light-up glasses and custom-made Rider’s Drag Race hand-held folding fans.

Fans were not the only special feature of this semester’s show. The night was separated into three parts with a central “Y2K” theme, meaning all of the performances were inspired by the 2000s. Professional drag queens took the stage first, followed by student performers who competed in the “Lip Sync for Your Life” section. Finally, the professionals performed again centered around a 2000s “diva,” or pop icon.

Long-time Rider Drag Race host VinChelle explained the show’s structure to the audience after her opening performance to Madonna’s “Music.” VinChelle said, “Even if you do not know the [Y2K] songs, you’re going to leave tonight Googling these songs.”

Professional local legends followed, each with a different take on the theme: Octavia Anyae, Freeda Kulo, Stefani Steel and Jolina Jasmine. Among the pros this year was Rider graduate Lexie Legato, ’24.

Before each queen’s performance, VinChelle came back on stage introducing them with witty metaphors and hyped up the crowd with her signature “Say ‘Oh yeah !’” Her 10 years of experience in drag and emceeing showed as the audience roared with excitement.

Crowd work was an essential part of the show, as queens used the stairs that led off stage to the audience, posing on the railings before moving on to dance in the aisles. Once on the ground, many would get audience members to stand up and dance with them. Pulling off cartwheels, spins, high kicks, splits and dips, the queens received applause and cheers from the stunned crowd.

Steel explained that most of her crowd work was improvised. When she first started doing drag in 2019, she would practice in the mirror with cues.

“Now it’s all just what the crowd is giving to me, I’m gonna give back. With most college shows they’re very excited because a lot of students have never seen a drag show before,” she said. “So it’s important to try to make eye contact with people, because you don’t want it to be their last drag experience. You want it to make it something that’s gonna grow.”

Performers take the stage

Marking the beginning of the student performances, VinChelle presented the “Lip Sync for Your Life” competition rules. Two student performers shared the stage for a song, then the audience chose who they wanted to advance to the next round by cheering louder for their favorite. Then the winners of the previous round would face off in the same way to a different song until the winner was determined.

The implementation of a new format was due to the management of the student performers by Spectrum Pride Alliance, an LGBTQIA+ club on campus. The club’s involvement included sending out emails to students and picking out the songs used in the competition.

Eden Nadella, junior political science major, fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race and vice president of Spectrum, described the club’s decisions.

“We wanted to do something a little more fun, a little more captivating for the audience. We set it up in a bracket format, with the idea of switching it up to ‘lip sync for your life,’” Nadella said. “It’s also nice to see how two different performers interact while they’re on the same stage at the same time.”

Junior political science major and Spectrum President Nick Smith agreed.

“It was more interactive with the rest of the audience too,” he said. “It gave the student performers a chance to do more than one performance.”

The first round saw junior biology major Elecita Williams, whose stage name is Mamacita; and senior film and television major Megan Vogel, who performed as Moana Lisaaa. The two delivered an alluring rendition of “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Although competing against one another, the two are friends and decided to join together. Mamacita advanced to the second round.

Against Mamacita in the second round was Red Delicious, freshman elementary education major Alex Master, who amazed the crowd with ballet inspired moves. Red Delicious competed against Queen Diva by Nature, senior English major Joe Giambelluca, in the first round and moved on to the final round.

On the other side of the bracket were: Snack King, senior criminal justice major Journey New, and Mad Masc, junior film and television major Sam Oberg-Flood, the first ever drag kings on the show, who performed to Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name.” Mekhia G., senior arts and entertainment management major Mekhia Gwynn, and JC, sophomore general liberal arts major JC Church, lip-synced to “360” by Charli xcx. Snack King and JC then faced each other, and JC moved on to the finale against Red Delicious.

The two engaged in a fierce competition to “The Main Event” by RuPaul. JC’s mesmerizing voguing skills captivated the songs energy, and Red Delicious’ powerful ballet skills were on full display.

Eventually, VinChelle led the audience’s final vote, while Smith appeared on stage with a tiara. After a drumroll, JC was crowned the winner.

The final showdown

The final portion of the Y2K themed night began. Each drag queen claimed a “diva.”

Octavia Anyae delivered fancy footwork and high kicks to the fast-paced instrumental of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” Hairography, choreographed hair movements, was the main attraction during Freeda Kulo’s performance to a mix of Christina Aguilera’s biggest hits. Stefani Steel channeled Lady Gaga’s energy while dancing to “Zombieboy,” decked out in

a sequined silver body suit and matching choker that spelled out “Steel.” Jolina Jasmine blew the crowd away with her performance of “Only Girl in the World” by Rihanna. Legato claimed Ariana Grande as her diva, and included a reference to a popular scene from RuPaul’s Drag Race in the track during the performance of “Greedy.”

Now a pro, Legato made her drag debut on the BLC Theater stage two years ago during the student performance section of Rider’s Drag Race. Having graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater, she is now mostly based in Asbury Park and was thrilled to get the opportunity to come back to Rider as a professional.

“I think it’s really cool to have an alumni come back and be like, Hey guys, I was literally just here, and I understand everything you’re going through right now,” Legato said.

She also gave advice to future student performers and said,“One, don’t listen to anyone and just do whatever you want. Two, find people that enable you and encourage you to do things you wouldn’t normally do … find your people and trust your people.”

As the night came to a close, VinChelle gave one last performance to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix.” She encouraged applause for her fellow queens, the staff and the audience themselves.

“My favorite part of doing this show in particular is the very moment I stepped foot on stage,” Vinchelle said. “You cannot replace that energy … it’s just so irreplaceable. No pun on Beyoncé.”

Legato echoed this sentiment, “I want to do more drag at Rider … It’s so fun here. The energy is always electric.”

Journey New is a social media editor for The Rider News and a participant in Rider’s Drag Race. Zyheim Bell is news editor for The Rider News and a member of the student entertainment council. Both had no part in the writing or editing of this story.