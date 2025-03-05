Communications professor retires after 37 years

By Hannah Newman

After a 37-year Rider career, a student from Nigeria that never thought Lawrenceville would change his life, communications professor Bosah Ebo has decided 2025 is his year to retire at age 73.

“It wasn’t easy because when you’ve been at a place for 37 years it’s almost like a home to you,” said Ebo. “At some point I felt like it’s time to do something else.”

Ebo’s retirement plans consist of traveling the world and continuing to write and add to the collection of books he has written.

“I love to write … I’ve published a couple of books already,” said Ebo.

In 1975, Ebo came to America for college with plans to move back to Nigeria after graduating, until he found a new home within his chosen career.

Ebo attended the University of Wisconsin as an international student where he received his undergraduate degrees in economics and political science, and a master’s degree in communications. He then received a doctorate in international communication from the University of Iowa.

Before finishing his dissertation at Iowa, Ebo’s academic adviser was in China for a year, giving him time to kill before receiving his Ph.D.

Ebo’s plan was to get a job for the year until his adviser returned. After finishing a fellowship at the University of Rochester, he stumbled upon an advertisement for Rider University. Trying to find something to occupy him until he completes his doctorate, he took a job at Rider thinking it would only last a year or two.

“I had no intention of staying,” said Ebo. “I came here … and I just loved it.”

After falling in love with the location, size and environment of Rider, it took 37 years for him to even think about leaving.

“For me, working with the students is why I love what I do,” said Ebo. “They inspire me.”

Although every experience at Rider was valuable, he said his colleagues are an important part of his career and the closer it gets to his retirement, the more he thinks about how much he is going to miss the people he has worked alongside for so long.

“My colleagues are incredible … you don’t stay at a place for this long and not make some good friends,” said Ebo. “I’ve made friends that’ll last me a lifetime.”

Graphic design professor Jessi Oliano was a student of Ebo’s and now has an office across from him.

“He was super supportive of me and my passion for graphic design and now having the privilege to work right across the hall from him as a colleague. I can say he’s nothing short of extraordinary,” said Oliano. “He’s a wealth of knowledge and left a lasting impact on many and I know those are going to be big shoes to fill.”

Ebo always taught communications, but worked in many different areas at Rider, some of which included serving as the former director of multicultural studies for 12 years and teaching in the Baccalaureate Honors Program and Educational Opportunity Program.

Junior marketing major Amanda LaRosa, who had Ebo as a freshman, said, “He was one of the first professors I had … and his impact was immediate. His teaching style is truly memorable.”

In 1994, Ebo received the Distinguished Teaching Award at commencement. When Ebo got up to speak, he said he didn’t understand why he was receiving an award for doing what he was supposed to do. The crowd chuckled.

“How many people get up in the morning and say ‘I am looking forward to going to work?’ I get up every morning and I can’t wait to be here,” said Ebo.