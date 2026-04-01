Eggsactly what Broncs needed: The Eggscellent Egg Hunt

By Madison Lewis

An unheard countdown and attendees running prematurely to the eggs scattered at 107.7 The Bronc’s Eggscellent Egg Hunt resulted in an immense crowd of ravenous college students pushing each other, tripping and diving for a chance at winning prizes like a Royal Caribbean Cruise, a diamond pendant and an LD 55-inch television.

The Campus Mall was adorned with petting zoos, blow-up carnival games, mini golf and food trucks for the March 31 event, and in the center, was a sectioned-off area filled with 10,000 plastic eggs. Around noon, attendees began to encircle the barrier, seeking their ideal vantage point.

Senior exercise science major Lillianne Quinn said her strategy was to “dive in and scoop” the eggs, a tactic that was attributed to her time on Rider’s club volleyball team. She dove multiple times, and the effort was not in vain, as it ensured her big win — the coveted Royal Caribbean cruise.

Josh Harry Travels’ namesake and John Mozes, general manager of 107.7 The Bronc, pose with Lillianne Quinn, senior exercise science major, who won the Royal Caribbean Cruise.

When asked what her plans are once she reaches the Bahamas, Quinn answered definitively and with a laugh, “Tanning.” She hopes to celebrate her 21st birthday on the cruise in June with a friend.

Students surrounded tables labeled one through six, with table one offering the most exclusive prizes. The others offered passes to Skyzone, Fedelos gift cards, posters and other memorabilia.

Prior to the main event of the egg hunt, students and families alike stopped at a variety of booths featuring activities run by campus clubs and organizations, local businesses and sponsors who offered their time.

At the Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny faced competition for the title of fan-favorite animal, as farm critters and domesticated pets drew unceasing attention from attendees.

Easel, an animal rescue league in Ewing, New Jersey, had attendants flaunting puppies on leashes, which attendees fawned over and provided well-received belly scratches.

The farm animals from Happy Trails Ponies, including bunnies and chickens, were also receiving love from Rider’s student body.

Jada Waddell, a senior psychology major who uses they/them pronouns, said, “My favorite part is always going to be the petting zoo. I love animals, and this year I got to hold a very beautiful white bunny.”

Waddell did not participate in the gathering portion of the Egg Hunt this year, but instead, indulged in the free food trucks, the music provided by 107.7 The Bronc, the plentiful social opportunities and the pleasant weather.

They said, “I think the prizes are really enticing, but everyone tramples over each other, and it’s really scary.”

Senior graphic design major Hannah Wallace agreed with Waddell’s sentiment on the intensity of the egg hunt, saying, “It gets animalistic out there.”

Wallace said she would pick up loose candy that others left behind.

Waddell and Wallace came up with solutions to address the pushing and tripping problem, suggesting either a larger field or having people walk, rather than run.

Despite the seemingly vicious descriptions of the Rider students in the heated moment before the egg hunt, both Waddell and Wallace relish the opportunity to see their fellow peers enjoying campus activities.

“It’s nice to see the community come out and … see a lot of new faces,” Wallace said.

Waddell also appreciates attending the event as a senior, saying, “I like meeting new people. … I love these last moments to connect with my school, my alma mater.”

While the egg hunt and petting zoo were undeniable highlights of the event, the food was another aspect students looked forward to every year. Some selections included DeLorenzo’s The Burg’s pizza and B2 Bistro, serving lemon chicken pastina, and returning featured favorites, such as Bronc Bites and Yooo Cuz, which served loaded tater tots, hot dogs, fries and cheesesteaks.

Attendees could wash down their food with Monster Energy drinks, another brand tabling at the event. Vibrant blue, pink and white cans shimmered in the sun, and college students contemplated having a pick-me-up before they hunted for eggs.

Though students may be satisfied with the drink and food options, along with the plentiful activities and photo-op moments at the event, a question lingers on the minds of some students: Who is parading around academic buildings and who is gracing social media in the beloved Bronc Easter Bunny costume?

Junior sports media major and general manager at 107.7 The Bronc Kadie DiGiuseppe did not divulge the secret.

“The bunny is the bunny,” she said. “The Easter Bunny that, you know, comes around during Easter time and they take a visit to Rider University for our Eggscellent Egg Hunt.”