Feeling at home: McIver leads the way for women’s basketball

By Joshua Yuhas

In an era of frequent roster changes in collegiate athletics, some find their home and stick with it until the end. Senior guard Aliya McIver found that place in Rider, looking to build off her all-conference defense and be a leader this season.

Opening on the gridiron

While basketball is where McIver found herself, it actually takes just a walk out onto the football field to get a glimpse at her first dream.

“I was playing flag football, and I was the only girl on the team,” McIver said. “The next step was tackle, and my dad said, ‘No, we are not doing that.’ So they had to put me into something else, and that was basketball.”

Even though she could not pursue football any further, the toughness required to stick it out as the only girl fueled her drive when it came to basketball.

“It started me off early without even realizing, carrying it over throughout my years of playing AAU, high school and college basketball,” McIver said.

Attending high school in White Plains, New York, McIver showed up as an impressive, all-around player and it came time to decide where to play next.

Decision time

As the process continued for McIver to find that new home, there became one that stuck out as an immediate connection.

“The intimacy of it with how small the classrooms were. The coaches, staff and the team felt like a family and it felt like I would be comfortable coming here,” McIver said.

Entering into the program and school as a true freshman, the environment was one that carried throughout her three years at Rider.

Rider’s proximity to her home and overall feel became a driving factor to choose Rider, but her decisions were only beginning.

At every step of the way, McIver made the decision to stay and the toughest crossroads came following her breakout as a junior.

McIver began to flourish, scoring 9.9 points per game, while ranking fourth in the conference with 3.5 assists per game and third in steals with 2.2 per game.

Her defensive work earned her a place on the conference’s All-Defensive First Team, but this summer, she faced the choice on whether to stay or leave.

Where some made the move away, McIver was one of four who made the choice to return for another season under Head Coach Jackie Hartzell.

“I’m just a loyal person. I’ll rock it out with the people that helped me out along the way and I felt like it was just the right decision to stay,” McIver said.

Everything that once drew McIver into Rider’s campus as a recruit was what still resonated in her mind as a reason to stay for her senior year.

Strong connections

An environment she was comfortable to remain in comes with maintaining old relationships and extending into new ones.

Despite a rush of new faces, for McIver, the connecting process has been easy to where it does not matter which one she finds herself with.

“We all get along very well and I can be myself with each and every one of them if I had to,” McIver said.

In the second year under Hartzell, the culture has extended into the latest squad, as the bond will only build throughout the year.

Taking that chemistry and translating it onto the court will be the key, and McIver hopes to be at the center of those efforts.

Tournament aspirations

As one of the most experienced players on the team and a top contributor last season, it was only natural to take on the season as a leader.

Hartzell, despite not recruiting McIver into Rider women’s basketball, has seen the beginnings of taking a step forward.

“She had a great year last year and has really stepped more into a leadership role this year,” Hartzell said. “It is like having another coach on the floor who knows what we expect.

Getting that taste of the tournament chase as a junior, the goal is to take that step forward and play a deeper role into it.

“I’m picking up right where I left off,” McIver said. “Honestly, just being the leader that they need me to be and doing whatever I can for us to win and be in a good spot to make the tournament.”

With her senior season at Rider, McIver hopes to turn the environment that kept her around into one where she can guide the Broncs into success and, ultimately, that conference tournament appearance.